You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Illinois State outlasts UNI women
0 comments
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Illinois State outlasts UNI women

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- A battle for fourth place in the Missouri Valley Conference was a battle within itself for the Northern Iowa women's basketball team Thursday.

The Panthers overcame a 13-point halftime lead, but couldn't overcome a letdown in overtime as they fell 69-61 to Illinois State at the McLeod Center.

"We were not mentally tough for this game and we had a lot of self-inflicted things happen," said Warren. "Our execution was really bad tonight and I'll take full responsibility for this. We showed no leadership out on the floor and we just lacked that mental toughness.

"I thought we learned our lesson last week at Indiana State (a 65-63 loss) but I guess not. We just were not ready."

The Panthers shot just 22 percent in the first half, but whittled away at their double-digit deficit and then rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Lexi Wallen of Illinois State quickly doused UNI's momentum in the extra period.

"I think when they hit that 3 in overtime, our girls must of thought the game was over," said Warren. "I'm at a loss right now, that is all I can say."

"I think in that first half we just didn't come out game ready and we did not play," said UNI's Kam Finley, who led the Panthers with 15 points. "We knew this was going to be a tough match-up with a playoff type feel, but we didn't respond right away.

"We got on a little roll there and fought back to take the lead. At that time we felt good and we talked about just getting the next stop and going down and making the next shot."

UNI almost escaped. The Panthers grabbed a 57-54 lead with 10 seconds left, but Illinois State's Tete Maggett drilled a 3 with three seconds remaining to send the game to extra time.

"We believe in each other and knew we could back in this game," said Finley. "We have faith in each other, but they hit some big shots and we just couldn't catch them. We have to come out better than this and play a whole game.

"We don't have many games left to get things back to where they were," added Finley. "We can do it, though, we just have to start playing more consistently right now."

+1 
Kam Finley

Finley
+1 
UNI logo 2014

MVC standings

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Missouri St.;11;1;21;3

Drake;11;3;19;7

Bradley;10;3;19;5

Illinois St.;7;6;15;9

No. Iowa;7;7;15;10

Loyola;6;7;15;9

Valparaiso;6;7;14;10

Southern Ill.;5;7;13;10

Indiana St.;2;11;4;21

Evansville;0;13;3;21

Illinois St. 69, UNI 61, OT

ILLINOIS ST. (15-9, 7-6) -- Lexi Wallen 5-7 4-7 14, Te Te Maggett 5-14 2-4 14, Juliunn Redmond 4-10 4-4 13, Mary Crompton 4-9 1-1 11, Paige Saylor 0-2 0-0 0, Lexy Koudelka 5-5 4-7 14, Megan Talbot 0-2 0-0 0, McKenna Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Cameron Call 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-50 15-23 69.

NORTHERN IOWA (15-10, 7-7) -- Karli Rucker 2-12 2-4 6, Heidi Hillyard 0-2 0-0 0, Bre Gunnels 3-7 1-1 7, Megan Maahs 2-7 3-4 7, Cynthia Wolf 3-6 2-2 8, Abby Gerrits 2-8 0-0 4, Nicole Kroeger 1-4 0-0 3, Rose Simon-Ressler 3-5 2-2 10, Kristina Cavey 1-1 0-0 2, Kam Finley 5-15 0-1 15, Cailyn Morgan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-68 10-14 61.

Illinois St.;15;15;14;13;12 -- 69

No. Iowa;7;14;16;20;4 -- 61

3-point goals -- ISU 6 (Crompton 2, Maggett 2, Redmond, Call), UNI 7 (Finley 4, Simon-Ressler 2, Kroeger). Rebounds -- ISU 42 (Redmond 13), UNI 38 (Maahs 8). Assists -- ISU 15 (Maggett 4), UNI 12 (Rucker 5). Total fouls -- ISU 17, UNI 22. Fouled out -- none. Officials -- Cross, Parker, Temes. Att. -- 1,419.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News