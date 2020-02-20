Illinois State outlasts UNI women

CEDAR FALLS -- A battle for fourth place in the Missouri Valley Conference was a battle within itself for the Northern Iowa women's basketball team Thursday.

The Panthers overcame a 13-point halftime lead, but couldn't overcome a letdown in overtime as they fell 69-61 to Illinois State at the McLeod Center.

"We were not mentally tough for this game and we had a lot of self-inflicted things happen," said Warren. "Our execution was really bad tonight and I'll take full responsibility for this. We showed no leadership out on the floor and we just lacked that mental toughness.

"I thought we learned our lesson last week at Indiana State (a 65-63 loss) but I guess not. We just were not ready."

The Panthers shot just 22 percent in the first half, but whittled away at their double-digit deficit and then rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Lexi Wallen of Illinois State quickly doused UNI's momentum in the extra period.

"I think when they hit that 3 in overtime, our girls must of thought the game was over," said Warren. "I'm at a loss right now, that is all I can say."