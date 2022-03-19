Honored and excited, UNI uses strong defensive play, team basketball to beat UMKC

The UNI women’s basketball team trailed the UMKC Roos 22-20 at the end of the first quarter during the Panthers’ first round home game in the WNIT on Thursday.

Roos’ senior Naomie Alnatas scored at will through the first 10 minutes of action. Alnatas entered Thursday’s contest averaging 18.5 points per game. In the first quarter, she scored 16 of UMKC’s 22 points on an efficient 7-for-10, 1-of-2 from deep, shooting percentage.

“She is terrific off the bounce,” UNI head coach Tanya Warren said. “She shoots the three really well. She caused us a lot of problems in the first quarter.”

However, between the first and second quarter, Warren said the Panthers’ made defensive adjustments that turned the tide of the contest.

“I thought we did a good job adjusting,” Warren said. “We really defended with some purpose to start the second quarter. There was a short turnaround so we really had to get a feel for who we could help off of and where we could help from. I thought once we made those adjustments, they locked in and did a terrific job.”

Warren said the adjustments allowed UNI to execute their initial game plan of forcing the Roos to play to the left side of the court.

“We did a terrific job helping from the weak side and trying to keep the basketball on one side of the floor, especially on the left side,” Warren said.

After her first quarter scoring explosion, the Panthers limited Alnatas to just eight points over the final 30 minutes of action.

The Panthers strong defensive play for the final 30 minutes of action combined with a large McLeod Center crowd allowed them to build a 17-point lead heading into the final quarter of action.

In the fourth, UNI went up 25 points with 2:14 remaining, but a late 8-0 run from UMKC made the final score 75-58.

Following the win, Warren, junior guard Kam Finley and senior guard Karli Rucker described the game as a “team win.”

“I think we had a lot of contributions across the board from a lot of different people,” Rucker said. “I thought we moved the ball well.”

Rucker scored 17 points while adding four rebounds and four assists in the game.

Finley added that the experience and confidence gained last season helped the Panthers in the win.

“We had a lot of confidence last season,” Finley said. “We played great team basketball last season and we were continuing to play great team basketball this season. It showed in this game…”

Finley led UNI with 19 points on 7-for-13 shooting and 4-for-8 from deep.

Rucker also talked about the opportunity to play at home during the postseason.

“It is always nice to be home,” Rucker said. “It is nice to be able to have the opportunity to play here…It is awesome…It is an awesome environment.”

In the second round, UNI will take on in-state rival Drake. The Bulldogs beat Missouri 83-78 in overtime on Thursday night to set up the rematch.

Despite receiving a higher seed in the tournament, Drake will host the second round matchup at the Knapp Center in Des Moines on Monday, March 21 at 6 p.m.

Warren said she hopes UNI carries the momentum from Thursday’s win into its game against Drake.

“Hopefully, it carries over,” Warren said. “We are honored and excited to still be playing. This was a great opportunity and it is another great opportunity to play this next game.”

