Green nets game winner in UNI WNIT win

Emerson Green hit a driving layup with four seconds remaining to lift Northern Iowa to a dramatic 64-63 win over Creighton Saturday in a second around WNIT game in Rockford, Ill.
The Panthers (16-12) advanced to the quarterfinals with the win. UNI will play either St. Louis (14-4) Monday at 7 p.m. at the UW Health Sports Factory in Rockford.
In a back and forth game that the Panthers led by four with 1 minute and 17 seconds left. But the Bluejays Jayme Horan hit a 3-pointer to make it 60-59.
Tatum Rembao then made a jumper with 10 seconds left to give Creighton a 63-62 lead with UNI taking a time out.
Green was given the ball near the left elbow and drove the lane scooping the shot up and over two defenders for the game-winning shot.
The Bluejays’ Payton Brotzki missed a 3-pointer with one second left.
Megan Maahs led UNI with 20 points and five rebounds. Karli Rucker added 13 points and nine rebounds.
Maahs needs just three points to enter the Top 15 in UNI scoring history. She has 1,131 total points. Rucker finished the game with 1,405 career points.
Softball
MISSOURI STATE 2-4, NORTHERN IOWA 1-3: The Bears rallied twice to beat the Panthers in UNI’s Missouri Valley Conference softball openers Saturday in Springfield, Mo.
The second game took 11 innings.
Daphne Plummer’s rbi-single in the bottom of 11th won it for Missouri State.
Sammey Bunch and Kamryn Shaffer each had home runs for UNI. Bunch collected three hits, while Daryn Lamprecht was 3-for-6.
Kailyn Packard pitched 10 1/3 innings allowed 10 hits and striking out eight. She allowed just one earned run.
In the opener, Shaffer gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead with a lead-off single in the third inning.
But the Bears got a two-run home run from Madison Hunsaker in the bottom of the sixth to pull out the win.
Eric Oler pitched six strong innings for UNI allowing just four hits.
Results
UNI 64, Creighton 63
NORTHERN IOWA (16-12) – Maahs 7-21, 6-6 20, Rucker 5-12 2-2 13, Green 3-7 1-3 7, Gunnels 1-4 2-2 4, Kroeger 0-1 0-2 0, Finley 2-7 4-4 9, McDermott 2-5 0-0 6, Laube 1-2 0-0 3, Boffeli 1-3 0-0 2, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Wolf 0-0 0-0 0, McCullough 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 15-19 64.
CREIGHTON (10-12) – Tami Carda 8-12 2-4 19, Rembao 6-8 0-1 14, Dworak 2-4 0-0 6, Maly 2-5 0-0 5, Parham 0-2 0-0 0, Bachelor 5-9 0-0 11, Pryor 1-1 2-2 4, Horan 1-3 0- 3, Brotzki 0-4 1-2 1, Mogensen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 5-9 63.
No. Iowa 13 20 15 16 – 64
Creighton 11 20 16 16 – 63
3-point goals – UNI 5-22 (Maahs 0-3, Rucker 1-4, Gren 0-2, Gunnels 0-1, Finley 1-4, McDermott 2-5, Laube 1-2, McCullough 0-1). CU 8-20 (Carda 1-2, Rembao 2-3, Dworak 2-3, Maly 1-3, Parham 0-1, Bachelor 1-3, Horan 1-2, Brotzki 0-2, Mogensen 0-1). Rebounds – UNI 38 (Rucker 9). CU 33 (Brotzki 7). Assists – UNI 10 (Finley 6). CU 7 (Carda 2, Rembao 2). Turnovers – UNI 9 (Two with 2). CU 19 (Mogensen 4). Total fouls – UNI 14, Creighton 22. Fouled out – Maly, Bachelor.
Softball
Linescores
Game one
Northern Iowa 001 000 0 — 1 5 0
Missouri State 000 002 x — 2 4 0
Erica Oler and Emmy Wells, Steffany Dickerson and Darian Frost
Second game
Northern Iowa 010 001 100 00 – 3 10 4
Missouri State 000 020 100 01 — 4 10 1
Kailyn Packard and Wells. Hunsaker, G. Johnston (6), Dickerson (8) and Frost.w