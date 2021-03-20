Green nets game winner in UNI WNIT win

Emerson Green hit a driving layup with four seconds remaining to lift Northern Iowa to a dramatic 64-63 win over Creighton Saturday in a second around WNIT game in Rockford, Ill.

The Panthers (16-12) advanced to the quarterfinals with the win. UNI will play either St. Louis (14-4) Monday at 7 p.m. at the UW Health Sports Factory in Rockford.

In a back and forth game that the Panthers led by four with 1 minute and 17 seconds left. But the Bluejays Jayme Horan hit a 3-pointer to make it 60-59.

Tatum Rembao then made a jumper with 10 seconds left to give Creighton a 63-62 lead with UNI taking a time out.

Green was given the ball near the left elbow and drove the lane scooping the shot up and over two defenders for the game-winning shot.

The Bluejays’ Payton Brotzki missed a 3-pointer with one second left.

Megan Maahs led UNI with 20 points and five rebounds. Karli Rucker added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Maahs needs just three points to enter the Top 15 in UNI scoring history. She has 1,131 total points. Rucker finished the game with 1,405 career points.

