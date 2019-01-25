Try 1 month for 99¢

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Northern Iowa raced out to a big early lead and cruised to a 74-46 Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball victory at Evansville Friday night.

The Panthers (11-7, 4-2) missed their first four shots from 3-point range, but still bolted to a 16-0 lead in the opening quarter. Evansville (2-16, 0-7) finally broke its scoring drought on a free throw with 3:47 left in the first, but that was the only point the Aces managed in the quarter as UNI built a 22-1 advantage.

The lead grew to 24-1 early in the second quarter before Evansville found a little offensive success, but UNI still led 37-17 at halftime and was never threatened in the second half.

Defensively, the Panthers held the Aces to 26.4 percent shooting overall and just 3 of 9 from 3-point range while forcing 18 turnovers against one of the MVC's best ball-handling teams and blocking nine shots.

Individually, Abby Gerrits led a balanced UNI attack with 11 points, and Karli Rucker added 10. Heidi Hillyard grabbed eight rebounds and Nicole Kroeger dished out eight assists.

UNI moves on to play Sunday at Indiana State. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments