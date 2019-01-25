EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Northern Iowa raced out to a big early lead and cruised to a 74-46 Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball victory at Evansville Friday night.
The Panthers (11-7, 4-2) missed their first four shots from 3-point range, but still bolted to a 16-0 lead in the opening quarter. Evansville (2-16, 0-7) finally broke its scoring drought on a free throw with 3:47 left in the first, but that was the only point the Aces managed in the quarter as UNI built a 22-1 advantage.
The lead grew to 24-1 early in the second quarter before Evansville found a little offensive success, but UNI still led 37-17 at halftime and was never threatened in the second half.
Defensively, the Panthers held the Aces to 26.4 percent shooting overall and just 3 of 9 from 3-point range while forcing 18 turnovers against one of the MVC's best ball-handling teams and blocking nine shots.
Individually, Abby Gerrits led a balanced UNI attack with 11 points, and Karli Rucker added 10. Heidi Hillyard grabbed eight rebounds and Nicole Kroeger dished out eight assists.
UNI moves on to play Sunday at Indiana State. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.