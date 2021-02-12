Finley's buzzer beater lifts UNI past Bradley

PEORIA, Ill. – Kam Finley had already made four 3-pointers Friday in Northern Iowa’s Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball game at Bradley.
Finley’s fifth make from distance she won’t soon forget.
FINLEY FOR THREE & THE LEAD 🔥🔥🔥@UNIwbb takes back the lead after a big fourth quarter from Bradley.— MVC Basketball (@ValleyHoops) February 13, 2021
After seeing a 16-point lead disappear in the fourth quarter, Finley hit a 3-pointer with .01 seconds left to left the Panthers (9-8) to a 73-72 win over the Braves (11-8).
Finley finished with 25 points.
UNI led 63-47 when Bradley went on a 20-5 run to get back into the game and then took the lead on a Lasha Petree bucked with under 10 seconds to go.
UNI had an in-bounds from under its own basket and Finley broke toward the middle and then went around a screen to the right wing receiving the in-bounds instantly. Her shot hit nothing but net.
Bre Gunnels hauled down 16 rebounds, while Nicole Krueger had 12 points and Karli Rucker 11.
UNI 73, Bradley 72
NORTHERN IOWA (9-8, 6-4) – Kam Finley 7-14 6-6 25, Nicole Kroeger 4-7 2-2 12, Karli Rucker 5-13 1-1 11, Megan Maahs 2-7 2-2 6, Bre Gunnels 2-8 0-0 5, Cynthia Wolf 2-6 0-0 4, Sara McCullough 1-2 2-2 4, Kayba Laube 1-1 0-0 3, Cailyn Morgan 1-2 0-0 3, Maya McDermott 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 13-13 73.
BRADLEY (11-8, 7-5) – Lasha Petree 9-17 4-4 25, Tatum Koenig 5-11 2-3 13, Gabi Haack 3-7 1-1 8, Nyjah White 3-14 0-0 6, Uche Ufochukwu 3-5 0-0 6, Mahri Petree 3-8 0-0 6, Emily Marsh 2-6 0-0 5, Chloe Rice 1-1 0-0 3, Tete Danso 0-0 0-0 0, Isis Fitch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-69 7-8 72.
No. Iowa;24;14;25;10 -- 73
Bradley;20;13;14;25 – 72
3-point goals – UNI 10-28 (Finley 5-9, Kroeger 2-5, Rucker 0-4, Maahs 0-1, Gunnels 1-3, Wolf 0-2, McCullough 0-1, Laube 1-1, Morgan 1-1, McDermott 0-1), Bradley 7-15 (L. Petree 3-4, Koenig 1-4, Haack 1-3, Marsh 1-3, Rice 1-1). Rebounds – UNI 38 (Gunnels 16). Bradley 39 (Ufochukwu 10). Assists – UNI 15 (Rucker 5). Bradley 11 (Koenig 4). Steals – UNI 5 (Kroeger 2). Bradley 6 (White 2). Turnovers – UNI 14 (Maahs 3, Gunnels 3). Bradley 13 (L. Petree 5).