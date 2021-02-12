Finley's buzzer beater lifts UNI past Bradley

PEORIA, Ill. – Kam Finley had already made four 3-pointers Friday in Northern Iowa’s Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball game at Bradley.

Finley’s fifth make from distance she won’t soon forget.

After seeing a 16-point lead disappear in the fourth quarter, Finley hit a 3-pointer with .01 seconds left to left the Panthers (9-8) to a 73-72 win over the Braves (11-8).

Finley finished with 25 points.

UNI led 63-47 when Bradley went on a 20-5 run to get back into the game and then took the lead on a Lasha Petree bucked with under 10 seconds to go.

UNI had an in-bounds from under its own basket and Finley broke toward the middle and then went around a screen to the right wing receiving the in-bounds instantly. Her shot hit nothing but net.

Bre Gunnels hauled down 16 rebounds, while Nicole Krueger had 12 points and Karli Rucker 11.

UNI 73, Bradley 72