Emerson Green's last-second 3-pointer lifts UNI past Vanderbilt

CANCUN, Mexico – Emerson Green hit a 3-pointer with .5 seconds left on the clock as Northern Iowa pulled off a win over Power-5 opponent, Vanderbilt, Friday in its second game at the Cancun Challenge.

The Panthers (4-2) gave up the first 13 points of the game before rallying back to beat the Commodores.

"Obviously I'm extremely proud of this team," UNI head coach Tanya Warren said in a release."I challenged them. I wanted to see some growth from last week to this week. In terms of being able to handle a big win early and then coming back and turning to the preparation piece.

"But what I really liked is that they jumped out to a 13-point lead early. And I thought our bench did a terrific job of getting us back in the basketball game. I liked our toughness.

"We have shown that we can play in a variety of ways. Yesterday it was pace, pace, pace. Today it was more of a grind, we had to mix it up defensively and try and get them off balance. But I thought we got contributions from everybody and this is a great team win."

Grace Boffeli scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead UNI. Kayba Laube and Maya McDermott added 12 and 10 points, respectively, while Green had nine points and four assists as the Panthers improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 at the Cancun Challenge on day after they defeated Tulane.

After Vanderbilt took the early advantage, the game was tight throughout as there were 15 lead changes.

UNI returns to action at South Dakota State Saturday.