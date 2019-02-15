DES MOINES -- Drake and Northern Iowa swapped blows early Friday, but the Bulldogs went on a 12-0 run the Panthers couldn't answer and cruised to a 76-61 Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball win at the Knapp Center.
Drake (19-5, 11-1) led 17-7 in the opening quarter before UNI (15-9, 8-4) went on an 11-0 run to take an 18-17 lead as the period ended.
The Panthers led 25-23 early in the second period after back-to-back baskets by Karli Rucker, but then they went scoreless for nearly 6 1/2 minutes while the Bulldogs pulled out to a 35-25 advantage.
Drake led 39-31 at halftime, quickly made it 44-31 in the third period and never let UNI within double digits again. The lead peaked at 73-53 in the final period.
Rucker tied her career high for UNI with 25 points and also had seven assists. The Panthers shot just 36 percent overall and made only 9 of 38 attempts from 3-point range. Heidi Hillyard had a career-best ninen rebounds.
The Bulldogs had four players score in double figures, led by Becca Hittner with 19 points. They had 21 assists on 26 field goals and committed only nine turnovers.
