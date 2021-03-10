College women's basketball: UNI's Karli Rucker named first team all-MVC

ST. LOUIS – University of Northern Iowa point guard Karli Rucker returned to the first team as the all-Missouri Valley Conference awards were released this morning by the league office.
Rucker joins Madison Weekly, Jacqui Kalin, Alex Cook and Allison Starr on the UNI women's basketball list of three-time, first-team all-MVC honorees. The senior from Eldridge led the Panthers in scoring (13.6 points), 3-pointers made (32) and assists while starting every game.
UNI's Emerson Green and Maya McDermott were among the five players named to the MVC all-freshman team. Green made 10 starts and averaged 7.5 points, while McDermott ranked third on the Panthers in assists as she backed up Rucker at the point guard position.
All-Missouri Valley Conference
First Team -- Grace Berg (Drake), Brice Calip (Missouri State), Allison Day (Loyola), Jasmine Franklin (Missouri State), Shay Frederick (Valparaiso), Gabi Haack (Bradley), Maddie Monahan (Drake), Lasha Petree (Bradley), Juliunn Redmond (Illinois State), Karli Rucker (UNI), Makenzie SIlvey (Southern Illinois).
Honorable Mention -- Kierra Collier (Drake), Mary Crompton (Illinois State), Abby Hipp (Missouri State), Abby Feit (Evansville), Ellie Rice (Loyola), Carie Weinman (Valparaiso).
All-Defensive Team -- Calip (Missouri State), Franklin (Missouri State), Terrion Moore (Illinois State), Lasha Petree (Bradley), Carie Weinman (Valparaiso).
All-Freshman -- Courtney Becker (Drake), Maya Chandler (Loyola), Emerson Green (UNI), Maya McDermott (UNI), Sitori Tanin (Loyola).
