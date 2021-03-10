College women's basketball: UNI's Karli Rucker named first team all-MVC

ST. LOUIS – University of Northern Iowa point guard Karli Rucker returned to the first team as the all-Missouri Valley Conference awards were released this morning by the league office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rucker joins Madison Weekly, Jacqui Kalin, Alex Cook and Allison Starr on the UNI women's basketball list of three-time, first-team all-MVC honorees. The senior from Eldridge led the Panthers in scoring (13.6 points), 3-pointers made (32) and assists while starting every game.

UNI's Emerson Green and Maya McDermott were among the five players named to the MVC all-freshman team. Green made 10 starts and averaged 7.5 points, while McDermott ranked third on the Panthers in assists as she backed up Rucker at the point guard position.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.