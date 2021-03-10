 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College women's basketball: UNI's Karli Rucker named first team all-MVC
0 comments
top story
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

College women's basketball: UNI's Karli Rucker named first team all-MVC

{{featured_button_text}}
022521-spt-uni-women 3

Northern Iowa guard Karli Rucker yells out instructions during first-half action against Drake earlier this season. Rucker joined an elite list of three-time MVC all-conference honorees.

 UNI Sports Information

ST. LOUIS – University of Northern Iowa point guard Karli Rucker returned to the first team as the all-Missouri Valley Conference awards were released this morning by the league office.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rucker joins Madison Weekly, Jacqui Kalin, Alex Cook and Allison Starr on the UNI women's basketball list of three-time, first-team all-MVC honorees. The senior from Eldridge led the Panthers in scoring (13.6 points), 3-pointers made (32) and assists while starting every game.

UNI's Emerson Green and Maya McDermott were among the five players named to the MVC all-freshman team. Green made 10 starts and averaged 7.5 points, while McDermott ranked third on the Panthers in assists as she backed up Rucker at the point guard position.

+3 
Karli Rucker

Rucker
+3 
Emerson Green 2021

Green
+3 
Maya McDermott 2021

McDermott

All-Missouri Valley Conference

First Team -- Grace Berg (Drake), Brice Calip (Missouri State), Allison Day (Loyola), Jasmine Franklin (Missouri State), Shay Frederick (Valparaiso), Gabi Haack (Bradley), Maddie Monahan (Drake), Lasha Petree (Bradley), Juliunn Redmond (Illinois State), Karli Rucker (UNI), Makenzie SIlvey (Southern Illinois).

Honorable Mention -- Kierra Collier (Drake), Mary Crompton (Illinois State), Abby Hipp (Missouri State), Abby Feit (Evansville), Ellie Rice (Loyola), Carie Weinman (Valparaiso).

All-Defensive Team -- Calip (Missouri State), Franklin (Missouri State), Terrion Moore (Illinois State), Lasha Petree (Bradley), Carie Weinman (Valparaiso).

All-Freshman -- Courtney Becker (Drake), Maya Chandler (Loyola), Emerson Green (UNI), Maya McDermott (UNI), Sitori Tanin (Loyola).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News