CEDAR FALLS – The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team wasted no time getting back in the win column after falling to Illinois State on Thursday.

The Panthers took care of business with a 76-50 win over Bradley.

UNI head coach Tanya Warren described the win as what the Panthers were looking for.

“We had a good bounce-back win,” Warren said. “I thought we did a terrific job. Bradley is a good team and they’re constantly improving. So, we just talked about how we don’t need to be up 10, 12, or 20 at the end of the first or second. We’ve just got to continue to do what we do and, in the end, wear them out.

Forward Grace Boffeli posted a dominant performance, leading the Panthers in points with 17, rebounds with 7 and and assists with five which guard Maya McDermott matched.

“We made some good second-half adjustments,” Warren said. “Our defense was good and allowed us to get out and score points in transition. But, I thought we did a terrific job of sharing the basketball, 26 assists, and only 11 turnovers. It was a good team win.”

The Panthers controlled the game through the first six minutes and built a seven-point with Boffeli scoring nine of UNI’s 12 first-quarter points. But, the Braves ended the first quarter on an 8-1 run to take a 13-12 lead—their only lead of the game.

The Panthers responded in the second quarter and outscored the Braves 21-14 to take a 33-27 lead into halftime.

The Panthers completely pulled away early in the third quarter.

McDermott connected on a pair of three-pointers in the first minute to give UNI a double-digit lead.

Three minutes later, McDermott and guard Kayba Laube each connected on two more threes to swell UNI’s advantage to 16 points.

After a short-lived Bradley rally, UNI closed out the third on a 10-2 run to take a 19-point lead into the final frame.

UNI’s lead continued to grow as the Panthers opened the final quarter on a 7-0 run. Leading 64-38, the Panthers matched Bradley over the final seven minutes of action to secure the win.

In addition to Boffeli’s 17, McDermott and Laube both managed double-digit scoring performances with 16 and 10 points, respectively.

Up next, UNI travels to face Belmont and Murray State—the final road trip of the season for the Panthers. UNI will stop in Nashville first to take on the Bruins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.