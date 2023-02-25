MURRAY, Ky. – Grace Boffeli put up her Missouri Valley Conference leading 12th double-double of the season as Northern Iowa rebounded from a loss Thursday to down Murray State, 76-48, Saturday.

Boffeli had 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Panthers (19-8 overall, 14-4 in MVC) rebounded from a five-point loss to Belmont Thursday that dropped UNI out of first-place tie for the league-lead.

There are four teams in the Valley with 14 or more conference wins – UNI, Illinois State, Belmont and Missouri State.

After leading by eight at half Saturday, 28-24, the Panthers put the Racers in their rear-view mirror in the third quarter by outscoring them 26-13 as UNI doubled-up Murray State, 48-24, in the second half.

“It was a great team win,” UNI head coach Tanya Warren said. “I liked how we responded…but adversity is nothing new to this team. We’ve been through adversity throughout the course of this season and we have handled it well. So I’m not surprised and I’m extremely proud of how we handled it.

“I thought in the second half we played pretty good basketball on both sides of the ball.”

Maya McDermott added 13 points, while Kam Finley and Ryley Goebel each added nine. Goebel had four blocked shots.

It was the final road game of the regular-season for UNI as the Panthers will close at home against Southern Illinois Thursday at 6 p.m. before hosting Missouri State on Saturday at 2 p.m. on Senior Day.