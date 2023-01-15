College women's basketball: UNI survives road test against the Purple Aces

EVANSVILLE, Indiana -- Northern Iowa took care of business on the road.

Four days after securing a 70-69 victory over rival Drake in Des Moines, the Panthers travelled to the Hoosier state and defeated the Evansville Purple Aces, 73-68.

Leading 9-8 after the first five minutes of action, UNI finished the first quarter on a 10-3 run. The Panthers added four more points to start the second quarter before the Purple Aces mustered a response.

UNI lead 27-13 with 6:26 remaining in the first half, but went scoreless for two minutes which allowed Evansville back into the game.

The Purple Aces outscored UNI 19-10 over the final six minutes of the half to cut the Panthers' lead to 37-32 at halftime.

Evansville continued chipping away at the Panthers lead throughout the third quarter until forward Jossie Hudson hit a three-pointer to give the Purple Aces a 47-46 lead with 47 seconds remaining in the third.

UNI forward Grace Boffeli tied the game up at the free throw line prior to the end of the third quarter to send the game to the final frame knotted at 47-47.

In the final eight minutes, the lead changed hands five different times.

Trailing 68-66 with 1:23 remaining in the game, UNI guard Kayba Laube drilled a three-pointer off an assist from Maya McDermott to give the Panthers the lead for good.

After taking the lead, the Panthers held the Purple Aces to 0-for-4 from the field to secure the five-point victory.

Boffeli led the Panthers with a 17-point, 10 rebound double-double. The double-double is the sophomore's seventh of the season.

Guards Emerson Green, Kam Finley and McDermott also scored in double figures. Green tallied 13, McDermott added 12 while Finley scored 10 thanks to a 6-for-6 showing at the free throw line.

With the win, UNI improves to 10-5 overall on the season and 5-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference which puts the Panthers atop the standings.

The Panthers will be back in action on Thursday as they host Valparaiso at 6 p.m. The Beacons own a 3-11 overall record and 1-5 conference mark, but picked up their first MVC win on Saturday in a 77-68 win over Missouri State.