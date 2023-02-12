VALPARAISO, Ind. – Northern Iowa scored 22 points off turnovers and made 24 of 28 free throw attempts as the Panthers rolled to an 83-60 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Valparaiso Sunday afternoon.

Maya McDermott had 19 points and seven assists, while Grace Boffeli had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead UNI.

The Panthers improved to 17-6 overall and 12-2 in the MVC as UNI surged into a tie for the conference lead with the victory and Illinois State’s loss at home to Missouri State Sunday.

The Panthers will have a chance to take the out-right lead when it hosts Illinois State as part of their Pink Out Game Thursday at the McLeod Center in a 6 p.m. tipoff. UNI beat the Redbirds, 74-64, in Normal on Jan. 1.

Emerson Green hit a pair of free throws to open the game and in what turned out to be a tight opening quarter as UNI led for much of the first seven minutes before the Beacons’ Ali Sanders hit a 3-pointer on a fast break with 3:51 to go and Leah Earnest made a layup with 3:14 left to give Valparaiso its first lead at 11-10.

The game was tied at 13 when Boffeli made a pair of free throws to push the Panthers back ahead and UNI closed the quarter on a 6-0 run and never trailed again.

The Panthers lead by as much as 13 in the second quarter and led 37-26 at the half.

UNI dominated out of the break outscoring the Beacons, 24-14, in the third quarter and held Valparaiso off in fourth for the 23-point win.

Kam Finley and Kayba Laube each added nine points, while Cynthia Wolf had eight.