College women's basketball: UNI secures gritty win over Creighton as athletics resume on campus

CEDAR FALLS – The social justice movement and COVID-19 pandemic that has dominated the sports landscape over the past year was on display Saturday as athletic competition returned to Northern Iowa’s campus.
A family-only women’s basketball crowd sat behind yellow caution tape in each section, while reserves from each team were socially distanced across the first three rows of stadium seating. Creighton’s players wore masks on the court.
During the national anthem prior to tip, all four minority UNI student-athletes available to play took a knee along with four members of Creighton’s team. For the second game this week, UNI was playing without four freshmen due to COVID-19 protocol.
On the court, a largely experienced cast of UNI players shined with a closely-contested game on the line in the fourth quarter. The Panthers used a combination of strong defense, improved rebounding and the ability to work the ball inside to secure a 55-52 win over Creighton. This marked the first intercollegiate contest at UNI since the women’s basketball team defeated Drake on March 6.
“It was a gritty win,” UNI coach Tanya Warren said. “That’s probably the best way to say it. It was a tight game and it was physical. I thought we did a terrific job of being able to come out with a hard-fought win against a very good team. This down the road is going to be a very good win for us.”
Despite playing shorthanded, Warren didn’t hesitate to use a 10-player rotation in which all 10 Panthers reached the scoring column. After surrendering 96 points during a season-opening loss Wednesday at Iowa, UNI (1-1) locked down Creighton and held the Jays to 28.6% shooting from the field.
Creighton took a 32-27 lead into halftime after knocking down five 3-pointers and tallying 25 points in the second quarter. UNI held the visitors to 27 points in the other three quarters combined as the Panthers overcame a deficit that climbed to nine points just over two minutes into the second half.
“Coach Warren challenged us at halftime that we have to win the one-on-one battles,” UNI senior Megan Maahs related. “She’s been saying that since Iowa. Each of us took that into our mind and we stepped up to the challenge to guard one-on-one. We knew that if we were going to get beat that we had that rotation on the backside.”
UNI had six players combine to hit nine 3-pointers. Perimeter shooting in the third quarter opened up lanes to basket off the drive or post-entry passes in the fourth quarter.
Karli Rucker’s 3-pointer off a set play was followed by a Kam Finley transition 3-pointer early in the third quarter and Nicole Kroeger’s 3-pointer gave UNI its first lead of the second half in the quarter’s final minute.
The teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 41 before UNI locked down on defense, outrebounding Creighton 10-8 over the final 10 minutes. Offensively, Maahs scored twice inside and added a free throw. Gunnels followed a pair of free throws by finding Emerson Green for a layup on a pass from the perimeter and Rucker relentlessly attacked the basket resulting in five made free throws in the fourth quarter.
“One of our keys to the game was getting to the free throw line,” Rucker said. “I think when we spread their defense out there at the end it was easier for us to drive and get those looks inside.”
Creighton had a chance to tie the game after Rucker made one free throw with 9.7 seconds remaining, but a Jays’ team trailing by three attempted a layup that missed its mark as time expired.
“We came out in the third quarter and really fought hard,” Rucker added, assessing the comeback effort. “Then when it came down to the end, it was toe-to-toe there and I’m just proud of the poise we had and just being to close it out.”
Rucker led UNI with 12 points. Maahs and Finley each finished with nine and Green added eight. Reserve center Cynthia Wolf blocked three shots and recorded eight rebounds to lead UNI’s defensive effort. Maahs and Finley each recorded two steals and Maahs finished with a game-high nine rebounds.
Since summer, Warren has emphasized being able to turn to her bench without a drop off in production. That depth will soon be accentuated with four additional players nearing their return.
“I think it’s going to make us hard to guard, especially when we get those four back,” Rucker said. “Being able to go to the bench like coach said and players scoring off the bench for us is going to be really good. ... Once we get back and all practicing together and get a few more games under us, the offense is going to come.”
As for the unique setup for games in 2020, Rucker added, “I’m super happy that they let families come in because I think that’s really important to a lot of people.
“Thank you to all the staff for preparing and allowing us to get the chance and opportunity to play. Sitting in the stands instead of on the bench on the court is kind of a little adjustment, but we’re going to make whatever work and we’re going to be thankful that we just have the chance to play.”
UNI 55, Creighton 52
Creighton Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Saunders 32 4-10 2-2 2 3 0 11
Bachelor 24 2-7 2-4 9 0 4 6
Dworak 22 1-3 0-0 4 1 1 3
Parham 16 1-6 0-0 8 0 3 2
Carda 38 3-12 2-2 4 0 3 2
Horan 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Grglione 3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Brake 3 0-0 0-0 1 0 1 0
Mogensen 18 4-9 2-2 5 3 4 12
Pryor 3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Maly 11 1-4 0-0 1 1 1 3
Ronsiek 21 2-10 0-0 2 1 0 4
Brotzki 8 0-1 0-0 2 0 1 0
Team 0
Totals 200 18-62 8-10 44 9 17 52
UNI Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Gunnels 4 1-2 2-2 1 1 2 4
Morgan 1 0-1 1-2 0 0 0 0 1
Rucker 30 3-8 5-6 3 2 2 12
Kroeger 24 2-6 0-0 3 0 1 5
Maahs 24 3-6 2-4 9 2 2 9
Finley 28 3-8 0-0 4 0 3 9
McCullough 13 1-6 1-2 1 3 1 4
Wolf 16 0-3 1-2 8 0 1 1
Barney 5 1-1 0-0 0 0 0 5
Green 28 3-8 0-0 2 4 1 8
Totals 200 17-49 12-18 35 12 13 55
Creighton 7 25 9 11 – 52
N. Iowa 16 11 14 14 – 55
3-point goals – Creighton 8-25 (Saunders 1-3, Bachelor 0-2,Dworak 1-3, Carda 3-5, Mogensen 2-3, Maly 1-3, Ronsiek 0-5, Brotzki 0-1), UNI 9-22 (Rucker 1-2, Kroeger 1-3, Maahs 1-1, Finley 3-6, McCullough 1-4, Wolf 0-2, Green 2-4). Blocks – Creighton 2 (Parham 2), UNI 6 (Wolf 3). Turnovers – Creighton 11 (Maly 3), UNI 11 (three at 2). Steals – Creighton 3 (Mogensen 2), UNI 4 (Maahs, Finley 2).
