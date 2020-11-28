College women's basketball: UNI secures gritty win over Creighton as athletics resume on campus

Since summer, Warren has emphasized being able to turn to her bench without a drop off in production. That depth will soon be accentuated with four additional players nearing their return.

“I think it’s going to make us hard to guard, especially when we get those four back,” Rucker said. “Being able to go to the bench like coach said and players scoring off the bench for us is going to be really good. ... Once we get back and all practicing together and get a few more games under us, the offense is going to come.”

As for the unique setup for games in 2020, Rucker added, “I’m super happy that they let families come in because I think that’s really important to a lot of people.

“Thank you to all the staff for preparing and allowing us to get the chance and opportunity to play. Sitting in the stands instead of on the bench on the court is kind of a little adjustment, but we’re going to make whatever work and we’re going to be thankful that we just have the chance to play.”

UNI 55, Creighton 52

Creighton Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP

Saunders 32 4-10 2-2 2 3 0 11

Bachelor 24 2-7 2-4 9 0 4 6

Dworak 22 1-3 0-0 4 1 1 3