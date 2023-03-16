CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa led for more than 37 minutes as the Panthers dominated the Colorado State Rams, 88-76, in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament, Thursday.

UNI head coach Tanya Warren said she liked the way her team played during the contest.

“I am glad we were able to get stops and then get out in transition,” Warren said. “In the half court, our ball movement was really good and we were able to get downhill and get ourselves to the free throw line. They did a good job of sharing the basketball.”

The game opened with both teams connecting on a pair of three-pointers each way in the first two minutes as they felt out their unfamiliar foe.

However, UNI broke free of the stalemate quickly as a jumper from Emerson Green, two free throws from Grace Boffeli and triple from Maya McDermott put the Panthers on top 13-6 with 6:34 remaining in the first quarter.

The Panthers erupted with 32 points in the second half to swell its lead to 19 points at halftime.

Green put the Panthers ahead by double digits for the first time in the contest with 5:12 remaining in the half. The sophomore guard converted on a layup through contact, drew a foul and connected on the free throw attempt. The three-point play put UNI in front 38-28.

Colorado State briefly cut the lead to eight before a three-pointer from Boffeli insured the Panthers’ double digit lead for the remainder of the half.

Back-to-back three-pointers from McDermott swelled UNI’s lead from 45-35 to 51-35 with 2:13 to go before halftime while five points from Kam Finley in the final two minutes gave UNI its commanding halftime lead of 56-37.

At halftime, four Panthers had already managed a double-digit scoring performance as Boffeli, Green and McDermott put up 12 points and Finley added 10.

UNI shot 73.1% from the field in the first half and 72.7% from three-point range as a team in the first 20 minutes of the game.

Warren said she loved the Panthers’ play in the first half in particular due to their lack of familiarity with Colorado State.

“For the most part, I thought we defended well,” Warren said. “We have not seen a team like them, in terms of their five-out motion…So, we had to mix up some things defensively. But, I thought for the most part, on both ends of the floor, we played extremely well today. And, I was a little worried—Not going to lie. Our kids did a terrific job of being game ready.”

A 7-1 run midway through the third quarter allowed Colorado State to cut the UNI lead to 13 points, but the Panthers managed to push their lead back out to a 17-point advantage by the start of the fourth quarter.

Trailing 83-64, Colorado State managed a 9-0 run sparked by a Marta Leimane layup with 4:45 remaining in the fourth quarter which trimmed UNI’s lead to 10 points with 2:05 to play.

A three-point play from McDermott halted the Rams’ run and put UNI ahead 86-73 with a minute to go. Following the game, the sophomore guard a comment from Warren prompted the run-ending play.

“I was close to the sideline and Warren just said ‘Just go take her,’” McDermott said. “And, that is what I did. I got downhill and finished with my right hand off the glass. Those are the kind of plays you want to make down the stretch.”

Finley connected on a pair of free throws in the final minute to cap off the Panthers’ 12-point win.

The Panthers will go on the road to take on (17-14) Nebraska in the second round of the WNIT at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Huskers beat Missouri State, 74-66, on Wednesday to advance to the second round matchup with the Panthers.

“Colorado State and Nebraska are completely different,” Warren said. “Nebraska is more two bigs. Rachel Heittola is going to play huge minutes for us and has to play huge minutes for us. The whole game plan of how they play is completely different, but we are excited for the opportunity.”