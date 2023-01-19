College women's basketball: UNI leaves Valparaiso in the dust, cruises to 89-58 win

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa cruised to a Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball victory Thursday at the McLeod Center beating Valparaiso University, 89-58.

Junior Grace Boffeli got the Panthers off to a white-hot start in the first quarter against the Beacons, aided by solid defense that allowed them to turn their opponents’ mistakes into points of their own.

“It was important to get a good start and I feel like it started from the defense," Boffeli said. "We turned them over and we got defensive rebounds, and I think we just pushed and executed on offense."

Boffeli started UNI off with a three-pointer and took over the offense early, scoring the Panthers’ first 12 points. After Valparaiso fought it back to 12-11, Kayba Laube, Cynthia Wolf and Ryley Goebel joined Boffeli on the board with 12 points of their own as UNI lead 24-11 after the opening quarter.

Kam Finley kicked off the second quarter with a 3-pointer and the Panthers built on their lead as the Panthers lead 44-28 at the half.

It was a good lead, but according to UNI head coach Tanya Warren, Northern Iowa knew it could do better after halftime.

“We talked about not getting bored, but getting better. That was our message at halftime and again, I thought our team did a terrific job from start to finish and that’s what we need to continue to do to make the progress that we think we’re capable of making," Warren said.

The Panthers made good on the challenge with a knockout third quarter, keeping the pressure on Valparaiso and continuing to build on its lead. Maya McDermott had a solid performance with eight points in the second half, with six of her 14 total points coming in the fourth quarter.

Goebel had a great defensive game with four defensive rebounds and seven steals. Boffeli led all Panthers with 18 points.

While happy with the win, Warren said the celebrations end at midnight as UNI prepares to take on the University of Illinois- Chicago, before hitting the road again.

“We’ll take some time to watch film tomorrow, come out and get ready for a very good UIC program,” Warren said.”

