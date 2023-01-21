College Women's Basketball: UNI knocks out UIC 79-44 for home sweep

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa won in dominating fashion over the University of Illinois-Chicago Saturday in Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball action, sprinting away with a 79-44 victory at the McLeod Center.

The Panthers orchestrated a complete game over the Flames, with defense shutting them down at the basket and forcing three times as many turnovers as they experienced.

Offensive, UNI (12-5 overall, 7-1 in MVC play) connected on 12 of 30, getting 3-point makes from seven different players in the victory. The win puts the Panthers a half-game ahead of Illinois State in the league standings. The Redbirds it at 6-1.

“I just thought we were locked from start to finish defensively,” said head coach Tanya Warren. “We rebounded well, we had two emphases – defend the bounce and defensive rebound – and I thought we did a terrific job of that and our ability to get stops allowed us to get out and run in transition and really get into an offensive rhythm.”

The first quarter saw both teams exchange a bucket and a three-pointer to tie the game at 5-5 before Grace Boffeli scored a go-ahead basket and Northern Iowa tacked on nine more points build up a 16-5 lead. Chicago bounced back late with five points, but in the second quarter, Northern Iowa punched hard with 19 points, including five by Maya McDermott as she had 10 points in the first half.

“I just stayed in a routine I think, which Warren does a really good job of making sure, whether we’re on the road or at home of staying in a routine and that’s what I did today and we got a good win,” McDermott said. “Everyone was involved and it was a good win for us today.”

Meanwhile, Boffeli gave no second chances in the paint with six defensive rebounds and scored in the final second to go into halftime 39-18.

The second half was a mop-up operation, as UNI built its lead to 38 points in the fourth quarter.

McDermott (12), Kam Finley (11) and Taryn Wharton (10) all scored in double figures. Boffeli had seven points and eight rebounds, while freshman ryley Goebel had four steals and three blocked shots.

UNI is next in action when it hits the road to play Missouri State on Thursday.

