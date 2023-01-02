College women's basketball: UNI improves to 2-0 in Valley play

NORMAL, Ill. – Northern Iowa fell behind early, 10-1, but a huge second quarter pushed the Panthers ahead as they rolled to a 74-64 win over Illinois State Sunday in Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball action.

Grace Boffelli scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as UNI improved to 7-4 overall, 2-0 in MVC play.

“I’m proud that we didn’t panic with a slow start,” said Panther head coach Tanya Warren said. “We didn’t panic and I thought we started defending and getting stops. We finished defensive possessions and rebounding the basketball which allowed us to get out into transition. It started and stayed on the defensive end.”

Trailing 23-17 after the first quarter, the Panthers outscored the Redbirds, 20-5, in the second quarter to take a 37-28 halftime lead.

Maya McDermott added 15 points and nine assists, while Emerson Green had eight points, four boards and three assists.

Boffeli was named MVC Player of the Week Monday after she averaged a double-double 21 points, 9.5 rebounds over the two-game weekend. It is her second career MVC Weekly award.

UNI returns to action Friday at home when it host Murray State at 6 p.m.