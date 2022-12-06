College Women's Basketball: UNI holds on for win over Bison

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa Panthers got back in the win column with a 79-70 win over North Dakota State in spite of an up-and-down performance Tuesday.

“It was ugly,” UNI head coach Tanya Warren said. “But, we found a way to win. … I thought we showed glimpses where we played really good basketball, and we showed glimpses where we played really poor basketball.”

The ugly started early as the Panthers struggled out of the gate, giving the Bison the opportunity to build a sizeable early lead.

For the first 3:15 of the quarter, UNI’s lone point came via a Grace Boffeli free throw. Meanwhile, NDSU started 4-of-8 from the field including a three-pointer from Bison guard Heaven Hamling with 6:59 remaining in the quarter to take a 9-1 lead.

Second chance points allowed the Bison to build their lead as they outrebounded the Panthers 17-6 in the first 10 minutes of action.

“That is two straight games we have been exposed rebounding,” Warren said. “We have to toughen up. We have to find a body and pursue the basketball. We did not do a very good job of that.”

With 6:45 remaining in the quarter Boffeli hit another free throw, spurring the Panthers on an 8-2 run to cut the NDSU lead to 11-9.

Trailing 19-15 at the start of the second quarter, UNI opened on a 7-2 run to take a 22-21 lead. The Panthers briefly relinquished their lead before outscoring the Bison 24-9 over the final six minutes of the half to take a 15-point, 45-30 lead into the break.

NDSU bounced back to begin the third, punching UNI in the mouth by scoring the first five points of the quarter.

“I thought we came out extremely complacent on both sides of the ball,” Warren said. “I did not think we did a very good job of rebounding. We went no turnovers in the first half and we had 10 in the second. That right there tells you.”

However, the Panthers settled back in and played well enough to take a 63-48 lead into the final quarter of action.

In the fourth quarter, UNI’s offense came to a screeching halt with just four field goals. UNI’s offensive woes allowed the Bison to trim the Panthers’ lead to as little as eight points on an Elle Evans layup with 1:43 remaining in the contest.

The Panthers went 6-of-10 from the free throw line in the final 1:11 to hold on for the home win and improve to 5-3 on the season. The Panthers will not play again until Dec. 18 when UNI heads south to face No. 13 Iowa.

“The break, for us, could not come at a better time,” Warren said. “We need to rest mentally, physically. … This time gives us an opportunity to re-energize, refocus and get some kids healthy.”

Northern Iowa 79, North Dakota State 70 NORTH DAKOTA STATE (4-5, 0-0) – Taylor Brown 3-10 1-4 8, Emily Behnke 6-9 4-8 16, Heavin Hamling 3-16 6-6 14, Elle Evans 6-19 0-0 12, Abby Schulte 4-5 2-2- 11, Abbie Draper 0-2 3-4 3, Abby Graham 0-6 1-2 1, Kristina Ekofo Yomane 0-1 0-0 0, Katie Hildbrandt 2-2 0-0 5, Rachel Novak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 17-26 70. NORTHERN IOWA (5-3, 0-0) – Grace Boffeli 6-10 5-10 17, Cynthia Wolf 3-7 2-2 9, Maya McDermott 2-7 0-0 5, Emerson Green 2-6 5-5 9, Kam Finley 5-12 2-4 12, Kayba Laube 1-3 3-4 6, Cailyn Morgan 2-4 0-0 5, Taryn Wharton 3-3 2-4 8, Ryley Goebel 1-2 2-9 4, Rachael Heittola 0-0 2-2 2, Riley Wright 0-0 2-2- 2. Totals 25-54 25-42 79. NDSU;19;11;18;22 – 70 UNI;15;30;18;16 – 79 3-point goals – NDSU 5-26 (Brown 1-5, Hamling 2-9, Evans 0-6, Schulte 1-2, Graham 0-3, Hildebrandt 1-1), UNI 4-18 (Wolf 1-4, McDermott 1-4, Green 0-2, Finley 0-3, Laube 1-3, Morgan 1-2). Rebounds – NDSU 48 (Behnke 10), UNI 39 (Boffeli 8). Assists – NDSU 11 (Evans, Schulte 3), UNI 8 (McDermott, Laube 3). Turnovers – NDSU 15 (Schulte 4), UNI 10 (Four tied with 2). Total fouls – NDSU 27, UNI 24. Fouled out – Schulte, NDSU.

Northern Iowa 79, North Dakota State 70

NORTH DAKOTA STATE (4-5, 0-0) – Taylor Brown 3-10 1-4 8, Emily Behnke 6-9 4-8 16, Heavin Hamling 3-16 6-6 14, Elle Evans 6-19 0-0 12, Abby Schulte 4-5 2-2- 11, Abbie Draper 0-2 3-4 3, Abby Graham 0-6 1-2 1, Kristina Ekofo Yomane 0-1 0-0 0, Katie Hildbrandt 2-2 0-0 5, Rachel Novak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 17-26 70.

NORTHERN IOWA (5-3, 0-0) – Grace Boffeli 6-10 5-10 17, Cynthia Wolf 3-7 2-2 9, Maya McDermott 2-7 0-0 5, Emerson Green 2-6 5-5 9, Kam Finley 5-12 2-4 12, Kayba Laube 1-3 3-4 6, Cailyn Morgan 2-4 0-0 5, Taryn Wharton 3-3 2-4 8, Ryley Goebel 1-2 2-9 4, Rachael Heittola 0-0 2-2 2, Riley Wright 0-0 2-2- 2. Totals 25-54 25-42 79.

NDSU 19 11 18 22 – 70

UNI 15 30 18 16 – 79

3-point goals – NDSU 5-26 (Brown 1-5, Hamling 2-9, Evans 0-6, Schulte 1-2, Graham 0-3, Hildebrandt 1-1), UNI 4-18 (Wolf 1-4, McDermott 1-4, Green 0-2, Finley 0-3, Laube 1-3, Morgan 1-2). Rebounds – NDSU 48 (Behnke 10), UNI 39 (Boffeli 8). Assists – NDSU 11 (Evans, Schulte 3), UNI 8 (McDermott, Laube 3). Turnovers – NDSU 15 (Schulte 4), UNI 10 (Four tied with 2). Total fouls – NDSU 27, UNI 24. Fouled out – Schulte, NDSU.