CHICAGO – The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team grinded out a 55-47 Missouri Valley Conference basketball victory Friday over Illinois-Chicago.

Grace Boffeli had 20 points and nine rebounds as the Panthers improved to 16-6 overall and 11-2 in MVC play.

Maya McDermott added 12 points, five assists and three steals.

With the game tied at 39-all through three quarters, UNI seized control in the fourth holding the Flames scoreless for nearly eight and half minutes.

The Panthers are back in action Sunday at Valparaiso in a 1 p.m. tip off