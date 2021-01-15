College women's basketball: UNI freezes against MVC favorite Missouri State

“We just have to have some confidence,” Rucker said. “We shot it really well this week in practice so when we get those wide open shots, we’ve got to be able to knock them down and we’re capable of that.”

Over the final four minutes of the second quarter, UNI’s offense finally began to find answers. Freshman reserve Kayba Laube knocked down a deep 3-pointer and Maahs and Rucker added 3’s. Cailyn Morgan put back a miss from the corner on UNI’s final possession of the half to cut the deficit to 36-24 entering intermission.

Rucker pushed the tempo for UNI and the Panthers began to unlock the paint during the third quarter. Following a pair of her free throws, Rucker found Wolf for a layup and Kam Finley located Bre Gunnels for a basket inside as UNI cut its deficit to six, 48-42, with 1:57 left in the stanza.

Calip responded with a personal 4-0 run and Iowa City native Paige Rocca was left open to answer Finley’s 3-pointer to give the Bears a 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

UNI missed its first eight shots of the fourth quarter and Missouri State quickly pulled away.