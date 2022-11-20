College women's basketball: UNI drops second straight

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa suffered its second loss of the season as early offensive struggles doomed the Panthers against No. 20 Creighton, Sunday, at the McLeod Center.

After out to a 33.3% field goal percentage in the first half, the Panthers were unable to claw their way back, falling 85-66.

UNI head coach Tanya Warren said she was extremely disappointed with the Panthers first half.

“We were not locked in on either side of the basketball,” Warren said. “I was extremely disappointed with our energy, effort and our focus in the first half.”

In the first quarter of action, UNI managed a measly 28.6% field goal percentage as the Bluejays built a 25-12 advantage.

The Panthers offensive woes continued into the second quarter as UNI made just 6-of-16 field goal attempts to close out the first half of play. Meanwhile, Creighton continued to hit on a 50% clip from the field, going 19-for-38 in the first half.

At the break, Creighton held a comfortable 49-26 advantage as senior center Cynthia Wolf led the struggling Panthers with just six points while a pair of Bluejays—Lauren Jensen and Emma Ronsiek—scored in double figures.

Warren said her halftime message to the team did not focus on the strategy of the game and that Creighton did not do anything in particular on either end of the court which hindered the Panthers.

“It was not an X’s and O’s problem,” Warren said. “It was a mentality problem and an energy problem and a focus problem. That is what we talked about.”

In the second half, Warren said she felt the Panthers showed more fight, but that it came too little, too late.

“We played with a little bit more fight, but the game is over,” Warren said. “Where this team has to be able to grow is we have to be able to be ready to play every game, every time we suit it up. We were not ready the first half.”

In the second half, the Panthers offense found some consistency as Maya McDermott and Grace Boffeli powered the UNI offense.

McDermott re-energized the McLeod Center crowd, which had grown quiet following the Panthers first half struggles, with her aggressive play which got her to the foul line twice in the frame.

“At halftime, the coaches said the biggest thing we were doing was we were being hesitant,” McDermott said. “The ball was sticking…That was our goal in the second half…We have to play aggressive from the start.”

With 3:13 remaining in the quarter, McDermott cut the Creighton lead to 59-43 with a three-point play. The 16-point lead was Creighton’s smallest since the 5:01 mark of the second quarter.

The Panthers outscored the Bluejays 40-36 in the second half of action, but fell 85-66.

According to Warren, the lesson to be learned for the Panthers in the loss was the need to be ready to play start to finish.

“When we started to do what we talked about offensively in terms of ball movement and getting downhill, we were able to get to the rim,” Warren said. “I like our ability to come out and do what we talked about at haltime, but what you have to understand with a team like Creighton, you got to come out ready to play for 40 minutes. You cannot dig yourself that big of a hole.”

Freshman guard Taryn Wharton played a season high with 15 minutes against the Bluejays. The Omaha-product described playing the hometown Bluejays as “a lot of fun.”

“It was a game I had been looking forward to,” Wharton said. “Especially since my dad went to Creighton. So, it was just a lot of excitement built up behind it.”

With the loss, the Panthers fall to 2-2 on the season with back to back losses to AP Top 25 opponents.

UNI will head south of the border for its next two games.

The Panthers will face the Tulane Green Wave in the Cancun Challenge. UNI will also face Vanderbilt on Friday at 7:30 p.m. before returning home to Cedar Falls.

According to Warren, it will be good for the Panthers to get on the road for the first time this season.