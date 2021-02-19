College women's basketball: UNI dominates Loyola during long-awaited homecoming

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team left no doubt Friday night during its first home game in over a month.

The Panthers were dominant on both ends of the floor en route to a 78-51 blowout victory over Loyola inside the McLeod Center.

Reserve forward Cynthia Wolf led UNI (10-9, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference) with a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds to go with two blocked shots. Wolf was an efficient 6 of 7 from the field with a 3-pointer. Her rebounding prowess helped UNI secure a 42-31 edge on the boards over Loyola (9-7, 7-5).

This marked UNI’s first home game since a Jan. 16 contest against Missouri State and the Panthers put together a complete performance.

In addition to Wolf’s major contribution, the Panthers showcased plenty of balance on offense while shooting 28-for-61 (45.9%) from the field. Kam Finley and Nicole Kroeger each finished with 11 points and point guard Karli Rucker dished out seven assists. UNI freshman Kayba Laube matched Kroeger’s three made 3-pointers and a total of eight Panthers combined to hit 12 3-pointers.

Loyola was held to 1 of 14 shooting from 3-point range and finished 33-for-56 (33.9%) from the field.

