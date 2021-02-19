College women's basketball: UNI dominates Loyola during long-awaited homecoming

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team left no doubt Friday night during its first home game in over a month.
The Panthers were dominant on both ends of the floor en route to a 78-51 blowout victory over Loyola inside the McLeod Center.
Support Local Journalism
Reserve forward Cynthia Wolf led UNI (10-9, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference) with a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds to go with two blocked shots. Wolf was an efficient 6 of 7 from the field with a 3-pointer. Her rebounding prowess helped UNI secure a 42-31 edge on the boards over Loyola (9-7, 7-5).
This marked UNI’s first home game since a Jan. 16 contest against Missouri State and the Panthers put together a complete performance.
In addition to Wolf’s major contribution, the Panthers showcased plenty of balance on offense while shooting 28-for-61 (45.9%) from the field. Kam Finley and Nicole Kroeger each finished with 11 points and point guard Karli Rucker dished out seven assists. UNI freshman Kayba Laube matched Kroeger’s three made 3-pointers and a total of eight Panthers combined to hit 12 3-pointers.
Loyola was held to 1 of 14 shooting from 3-point range and finished 33-for-56 (33.9%) from the field.
UNI 78, Loyola 51
LOYOLA (9-7, 7-5) – Chandler 4-10 0-0 9, Galanopoulos 3-9 0-0 6, Rice 2-11 2-2 6, Day 6-10 4-4 16, Nolan 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Gonzales 0-1 0-0 0, Tanin 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Hampton-Bey 2-4 6-8 10, Hoeffling 1-5 0-2 2. Totals 19-56 12-16 51.
NORTHERN IOWA (10-9, 7-5) – Bre Gunnels 0-4 5-6 5, Kam Finley 5-9 0-0 11, Karli Rucker 3-9 0-0 6, Nicole Kroeger 4-8 0-0 11, Megan Maahs 1-5 0-0 3, Maya McDermott 1-2 2-2 5, Cailyn Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Taryn Scheuermann 1-2 0-0 2, Kayba Laube 3-5 0-0 9, Sara McCullough 2-5 2-2 7, Cynthia Wolf 6-7 0-0 13, Emerson Green 1-3 1-2 4, Grace Boffeli 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-61 10-12 78.
Loyola;12;16;16;7 – 51
UNI;25;14;15;24 – 78
3-point goals – Loyola 1-14 (Chandler 1-3, Galanopoulos 0-4, Rice 0-4, Gonzales 0-1, Brown 0-2), UNI 12-34 (Gunnels 0-3, Finley 1-4, Rucker 0-3, Kroeger 3-7, Maahs 1-3, McDermott 1-1, Morgan 0-1, Laube 3-5, McCullough 1-4, Wolf 1-1, Green 1-2). Rebounds – Loyola 31 (Day 7), UNI 42 (Wolf 12). Assists – Loyola 7 (Rice, Day 2), UNI 20 (Rucker 7). Turnovers – Loyola 11 (Day 3), UNI 11 (five at 2). Total fouls – Loyola 12, UNI 14. Fouled out – none.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Petaros
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.