College women's basketball: UNI defeats Wichita State in 2OT thriller, 93-91

WICHITA, Kan. – Megan Maahs delivered twice down the stretch and Northern Iowa prevailed, 93-91, in a double-overtime thriller Sunday night at Wichita State.

Maahs completed a left-handed drive past a Shockers’ defender for the game-winning layup with 2.2 seconds remaining. She previously gave UNI a 91-89 lead by going up strong and scoring in between three Wichita State defenders.

A pair of free throws by Wichita State’s Seraphine Bastin tied the score at 91 with 24 seconds left to set up Maahs’ heroics.

Northern Iowa had five different players reach double figures in scoring during this wild game in which the Panthers hadn’t trailed from the midway mark of the second quarter until early in the first overtime period.

Senior forward Bre Gunnels led UNI with a career-high 18 points, boosted by a 10-for-12 effort from the free throw line, to go with 12 rebounds. Maahs finished with 17 points on 8 of 9 shooting from the field.

UNI true freshman Maya McDermott was brilliant during her collegiate debut with 15 points on a 6-for-7 shooting clip. Karli Rucker (13 points) and Nicole Kroeger (12 points) added to the Panthers’ balanced scoring.