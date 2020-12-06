College women's basketball: UNI defeats Wichita State in 2OT thriller, 93-91

WICHITA, Kan. – Megan Maahs delivered twice down the stretch and Northern Iowa prevailed, 93-91, in a double-overtime thriller Sunday night at Wichita State.
Maahs completed a left-handed drive past a Shockers’ defender for the game-winning layup with 2.2 seconds remaining. She previously gave UNI a 91-89 lead by going up strong and scoring in between three Wichita State defenders.
A pair of free throws by Wichita State’s Seraphine Bastin tied the score at 91 with 24 seconds left to set up Maahs’ heroics.
PANTHERS WIN!— MVC Basketball (@ValleyHoops) December 7, 2020
Maahs hits the game winner with 2.2 remaining to win it for @UNIwbb in 2OT pic.twitter.com/1ZQcXyQE8X
Northern Iowa had five different players reach double figures in scoring during this wild game in which the Panthers hadn’t trailed from the midway mark of the second quarter until early in the first overtime period.
Senior forward Bre Gunnels led UNI with a career-high 18 points, boosted by a 10-for-12 effort from the free throw line, to go with 12 rebounds. Maahs finished with 17 points on 8 of 9 shooting from the field.
UNI true freshman Maya McDermott was brilliant during her collegiate debut with 15 points on a 6-for-7 shooting clip. Karli Rucker (13 points) and Nicole Kroeger (12 points) added to the Panthers’ balanced scoring.
It looked as though UNI (2-2) had left Wichita State (3-1) in its dust when McDermott’s third 3-pointer in as many third-quarter attempts gave the Panthers an 18-point lead, 67-49, in the final minute of the third stanza.
Wichita State, however, outscored UNI 27-11 in the fourth quarter and extended the game on Bastin’s jumper with 58 seconds remaining.
Rucker found Emerson Green for 3-pointers that gave UNI leads of 81-80 and 88-87 in the overtime periods. Wichita State regained an advantage on a drive by Bastin with 3 minutes left in the second OT before Gunnels tied the score at the free throw line with 2:09 to play prior to Maahs’ final baskets.
While Wichita State held a 48-34 rebounding advantage, UNI offset that deficit with a 10-3 edge over the Shockers in made 3-pointers. The Panthers out-shot Wichita State from the field 49 to 45%.
UNI will return to action at 3 p.m. Saturday against South Dakota State.
UNI 93, Wichita State 91
UNI (2-2) – Rucker 5-12 1-2 12, Kroeger 4-11 2-2 13, Gunnels 4-8 10-12 18, Finley 2-7 0-0 4, Maahs 8-9 1-4 17, Maya McDermott 6-7 0-1 15, Morgan 1-2 0-0 3, Green 3-8 1-2 9, McCullough 0-2 0-0 0, Wolf 1-3 0-0 2, Barney 0-0 0-0 0. Team 34-69 15-23 93.
Wichita State (3-1) – Strong 11-25 0-0 22, McCarty 1-5 2-2 4, Bremaud 2-5 2-2 7, Bastin 5-11 6-8 16, McCully 0-5 4-6 4, Johnson 6-8 3-4 17, Duncan 0-2 0-0 0, Colbert 9-14 3-5 21. Totals 34-76 20-27 91.
UNI 19 17 31 11 7 8 – 93
WSU 17 16 18 27 7 6 – 91
3-point goals – UNI 10-31 (Rucker 1-3, Kroeger 3-8, Gunnels 0-2, Finley 0-4, Maahs 0-1, McDermott 3-4, Morgan 1-1, Green 2-7, Wolf 0-1), Wichita State 3-9 (Strong 0-1, McCarty 0-1, Bremaud 1-2, Bastin 0-2, Johnson 2-3). Rebounds – UNI 34 (Gunnels 11), Wichita State 48 (Strong 13). Assists – UNI 18 (Wolf 5), Wichita State 14 (McCully 4). Total fouls – UNI 23, Wichita State 25. Fouled out – Strong (WSU).
