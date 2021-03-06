College women's basketball: UNI completes sweep of Southern Illinois in regular season finale

CARBONDALE, Ill. – The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball has plenty of momentum entering postseason play.

UNI closed out a convincing sweep over Southern Illinois, 64-41, Saturday afternoon to secure the fourth seed for the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

The Panthers (14-11, 12-7 MVC) pulled away with a 51-25 lead by the end of the third quarter.

Emerson Green opened the second half with a 3-pointer. Megan Maahs, Maya McDermott and Kayba Laube added multiple third-quarter baskets with Laube’s back-to-back 3-pointers finishing the stanza.

Laube finished with all 12 of her points in the second half as she added back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth-quarter, as well.

Maahs held the game-high 14 points. Green followed with 13 points and Bre Gunnels led the Panthers in rebounds for the second time in the two-game series with nine.

Makenzie Silvey led SIU with 10 points and recorded two steals on the night and Allea Potter followed with eight more points.

UNI will open MVC tournament play against No. 5 seed Bradley (14-11, 10-8) on Friday at 2 p.m. in Moline, Ill.

UNI 64, SIU 41