 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College women's basketball: UNI completes sweep of Indiana State
0 comments
top story
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

College women's basketball: UNI completes sweep of Indiana State

{{featured_button_text}}

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Northern Iowa’s women’s basketball team capped a dominant weekend with an 88-53 victory at Indiana State to complete a road sweep over the Sycamores Saturday inside the Hulman Center.

Balance defined UNI’s offense on a day in which the Panthers scored at least 24 points in three different quarters. Bre Gunnels led the team with 13 points. Fellow starters Karli Rucker, Nicole Kroeger and Megan Maahs each finished with 10 points. Freshmen Emerson Green and Maya McDermott scored nine points apiece and Cailyn Morgan added seven. McDermott finished with seven assists.

UNI knocked down 30 of 54 (55.6%) of its shots from the field and went 18 of 21 from the free throw line. Seven different Panthers combined to make 10 3-pointers as UNI improved to 8-7 overall and 5-3 inside the Missouri Valley Conference.

UNI 88, Indiana State 53

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTHERN IOWA (8-7, 5-3) — Bre Gunnels 3-3 6-7 13, Karli Rucker 4-8 2-2 10, Nicole Kroeger 4-8 0-0 10, Megan Maahs 3-4 4-4 10, Emerson Green 3-5 2-2 9, Maya McDermott 3-6 2-2 9, Cailyn Morgan 2-2 1-2 7, Kayba Laube 2-5 0-0 6, Cynthia Wolf 2-3 0-0 4, Grace Boffeli 2-3 0-0 4, Sara McCullough 1-5 0-0 3, Kiana Barney 1-2 0-0 2, Maya Gyamfi 0-0 1-2 1, Taryn Scheuermann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 18-21 88.

INDIANA STATE (4-9, 1-7) — Adrian Folks 5-12 2-2 12, Caitlin Anderson 3-9 5-5 11, Marie Hunter 1-8 2-4 4, Hattie Westerfeld 2-4 0-1 4, Sommer Pitzer 1-4 0-0 2, Jamyra McChristine 5-14 0-0 10, Essy Latu 3-7 0-0 8, Del’Janae Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Natalia Lalic 0-1 0-0 0, Mya Glanton 0-1 0-0 0, Kallyn Stumbo 0-0 0-0 0, Jasmine Elder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-64 9-12 53.

UNI 25 26 13 25 — 88

Indiana St. 16 17 6 14 — 53

3-point goals — UNI 10-26, ISU 2-11. Rebounds — UNI 39 (Maahs 8), ISU 30 (Folks 7). Assists — UNI 22 (McDermott 7), ISU 9 (McChristine 3). Steals — UNI 4 (Maahs 2), ISU 8 (Hunter 2). Blocks — UNI 5 (Barney 2), ISU (none).

+1 
Bre Gunnels

Bre Gunnels
+1 
UNI logo 2014

UNI 88, Indiana State 53

NORTHERN IOWA (8-7, 5-3) -- Bre Gunnels 3-3 6-7 13, Karli Rucker 4-8 2-2 10, Nicole Kroeger 4-8 0-0 10, Megan Maahs 3-4 4-4 10, Emerson Green 3-5 2-2 9, Maya McDermott 3-6 2-2 9, Cailyn Morgan 2-2 1-2 7, Kayba Laube 2-5 0-0 6, Cynthia Wolf 2-3 0-0 4, Grace Boffeli 2-3 0-0 4, Sara McCullough 1-5 0-0 3, Kiana Barney 1-2 0-0 2, Maya Gyamfi 0-0 1-2 1, Taryn Scheuermann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 18-21 88.

INDIANA STATE (4-9, 1-7) -- Adrian Folks 5-12 2-2 12, Caitlin Anderson 3-9 5-5 11, Marie Hunter 1-8 2-4 4, Hattie Westerfeld 2-4 0-1 4, Sommer Pitzer 1-4 0-0 2, Jamyra McChristine 5-14 0-0 10, Essy Latu 3-7 0-0 8, Del'Janae Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Natalia Lalic 0-1 0-0 0, Mya Glanton 0-1 0-0 0, Kallyn Stumbo 0-0 0-0 0, Jasmine Elder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-64 9-12 53.

UNI;25;26;13;25 -- 88

Indiana St.;16;17;6;14 -- 53

3-point goals -- UNI 10-26, ISU 2-11. Rebounds -- UNI 39 (Maahs 8), ISU 30 (Folks 7). Assists -- UNI 22 (McDermott 7), ISU 9 (McChristine 3). Steals -- UNI 4 (Maahs 2), ISU 8 (Hunter 2). Blocks -- UNI 5 (Barney 2), ISU (none).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News