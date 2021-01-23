College women's basketball: UNI completes sweep of Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Northern Iowa’s women’s basketball team capped a dominant weekend with an 88-53 victory at Indiana State to complete a road sweep over the Sycamores Saturday inside the Hulman Center.

Balance defined UNI’s offense on a day in which the Panthers scored at least 24 points in three different quarters. Bre Gunnels led the team with 13 points. Fellow starters Karli Rucker, Nicole Kroeger and Megan Maahs each finished with 10 points. Freshmen Emerson Green and Maya McDermott scored nine points apiece and Cailyn Morgan added seven. McDermott finished with seven assists.

UNI knocked down 30 of 54 (55.6%) of its shots from the field and went 18 of 21 from the free throw line. Seven different Panthers combined to make 10 3-pointers as UNI improved to 8-7 overall and 5-3 inside the Missouri Valley Conference.

UNI 88, Indiana State 53

NORTHERN IOWA (8-7, 5-3) — Bre Gunnels 3-3 6-7 13, Karli Rucker 4-8 2-2 10, Nicole Kroeger 4-8 0-0 10, Megan Maahs 3-4 4-4 10, Emerson Green 3-5 2-2 9, Maya McDermott 3-6 2-2 9, Cailyn Morgan 2-2 1-2 7, Kayba Laube 2-5 0-0 6, Cynthia Wolf 2-3 0-0 4, Grace Boffeli 2-3 0-0 4, Sara McCullough 1-5 0-0 3, Kiana Barney 1-2 0-0 2, Maya Gyamfi 0-0 1-2 1, Taryn Scheuermann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 18-21 88.