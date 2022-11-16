College women's basketball: UNI comeback falls short against No. 7 Iowa State

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa put together one of the most electric fourth quarter comebacks until it didn’t.

Trailing by as many as 14 points, the Panthers outscored the seventh-ranked Iowa State Cyclones and 2021-22 Second Team All-America forward Ashley Joens 24-13 over the first 7:43 of the fourth quarter to take the lead.

But, the Cyclones managed the final five points of the game to win, 88-85 and escape Cedar Falls with their undefeated record intact, Wednesday night.

UNI head coach Tanya Warren said she was very proud of her team’s toughness and resiliency in their near come back.

“We are a very good team,” Warren said. “I liked how we battled. At halftime, we were down 11 and we just talked about one possession at a time…We knew our offense would get going and it certainly did. I am really proud of that effort. I thought our effort was tremendous.”

A poor shooting night at the free throw line, 11-for-21, and 17 turnovers doomed the Panthers.

“It is something that we will need to clean up and we will cleanup,” Warren said. “As I said on Monday, I do not know when…but this team, if we can stay healthy, this team is going to be very good.”

In the first quarter, the Panthers managed to keep up the Cyclones as they shot 83.3% through the first five minutes of action.

Sophomore forward Grace Boffeli knotted things up at 9-9 with a layup at 5:01 through contact and got the student section at the McLeod Center into the game.

The Cyclones closed out the first quarter stronger as Iowa State built a 19-15 lead with two minutes remaining in the frame as senior center Stephanie Soares hit her third field goal of the quarter.

UNI managed just three free throws for the remainder of the quarter, but only trailed 21-18 prior to the final possession. The

On the final possession, the Cyclones got the ball to Soares at the top of the key. The 6-foot-6 offensive dynamo drove to the hoop and delivered a layup as the shot clock hit zero to give Iowa State a 23-18 lead to start the second quarter.

And UNI looked ready to keep the game close into the second half as a Cynthia Wolf steal led to a made three-pointer from sophomore guard Maya McDermott, cutting an ISU lead to 23-21, early in the second quarter.

However, a brief 7-0 run by the Cyclones, beginning at 7:08 with a Lexi Donarski three, helped create a sizeable lead for the visitors. Emily Ryan capped the run with another three-pointer to put ISU on top 37-26. The Cyclones would maintain their 11-point advantage until halftime.

At the break, Iowa State held a 48-37 advantage as Joens led all scorers with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-7 from three-point range. Soares added 14 points on an efficient first-half performance from the field, shooting 6-of-8 and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc.

McDermott finished the first half as the only Panther in double-digits, scoring 11 points and doing most of her damage from the perimeter with a 3-of-4 three-point showing.

The Panthers started to claw their way back in the third quarter.

Senior guard Kam Finley answered a Denae Fritz three with a three of her own early in the third. Finley put some nice touch on a contested layup on the Panthers next possession before nailing the and-one free throw.

Finley outpouring of offense sparked the Panthers offense as it went on a small 9-5 run over the next two minutes of action to cut the Iowa State lead to 58-49.

However, the Cyclones maintained their nine-point lead until the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Panthers turned the game on its head as Kayba Laube hit a three with 7:52 remaining in regulation in response to a Soares three 30 seconds prior.

Laube’s three set off a 15-0 scoring run for the Panthers, capped off by a Boffeli layup, which gave UNI its first lead, 78-76, since the first quarter, with 4:10 remaining in regulation.

“We went to a little 1-2-2 full court press to try to slow them down,” Warren said. “We had to try to do something to change the tempo. I thought our 1-2-2 press and our 2-3 defense was able to do that. “I thought our ball movement in the second half was terrific. We were able to get downhill. We were able to isolate (Grace Boffeli) in the middle of the floor and it allowed us to get back in the basketball game.”

Boffeli continued to power the UNI attack as she converted on a three-point play to knott the game back up at 81 after Iowa State regained the lead.

UNI took its final lead of the contest as McDermott gave the Panthers an 85-83 advantage with 2:17 remaining.

Iowa State answered with a three and layup from Emily Ryan.

Trailing 88-85, the Panthers got a shot off to tie the game, but the three pointer came up just short and Iowa State escaped with the win.

According to Warren, the play at the end of the game, which set up Laube for a three-pointer, was exactly what the Panthers wanted out of the timeout.

“We executed it perfectly,” Warren said. “It was a great look and Kayba, she will knock that shot down.”

Joens ended her night with 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting and nine rebounds while Soares added 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting.

Boffeli’s fourth quarter heroics capped her night at 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting, including 8-of-13 from the free throw line.

With the majority of her points coming from inside the paint, Boffeli said the Panthers took advantage of the Cyclones defensive scheme to find success down low.

“They were switching from the post to a guard,” Boffeli said. “So, we just used that advantage. We threw it in and executed.”

McDermott also scored in the 20’s as she recorded 22-point performance, going 5-of-8 from three-point territory.

Up next, the Panthers host No. 20 Creighton at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be available on ESPN+ with a subscription.

“We will rest tomorrow,” Warren said. “We will come back to work on Friday and watch some film. Creighton is well-coached. They have everybody back from an Elite 8 team, playing extremely well. We think we have very good team as well. We look forward to it. We think it will be a battle. It always is. We are excited for another opportunity.”

IOWA STATE (3-0, 0-0) – Soares 9-11 2-2, Ryan 5-13 1-1, Donarski 3-11 2-2, Joens 9-18 2-2, Fritz 4-6 3-4, Diew 0-2 0-0, Espenmiller-McGraw 0-0 0-0, Kane 1-1 0-0. Totals 31-62 11-13 88.

NORTHERN IOWA (2-1, 0-0) – McDermott 8-13 1-2, Finley 6-12 2-3, Wright 0-1 0-0, Wolf 1-3 0-0, Boffeli 9-11 8-13, Morgan 1-3 0-2, Wharton 0-1 0-0, Laube 4-8 0-0, Goebel 3-6 0-1. Totals 32-58 11-21 85.

Iowa State;23;25;22;18 – 88

UNI;18;19;24;24 – 85

3-point goals – Iowa State 15-36 (Soares 3-3, Ryan 3-8, Donarski 2-7, Joens 6-13, Fritz 1-3, Diew 0-2), UNI 10-22 (McDermott 5-8, Finley 1-3, Wright 0-1, Laube 4-8, Goebel 0-1, Morgan 0-1). Rebounds – Iowa State 32 (Joens 9), UNI 29 (Boffeli 7). Assists – Iowa State 20 (Donarski 6), UNI 11 (Laube, McDermott 3). Turnovers – Iowa State 14 (Ryan, Donarski, Joens 3), UNI 15 (Finley 4). Total fouls – Iowa State 18, UNI 15. Fouled out – none.