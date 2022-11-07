College women's basketball: UNI claws its way past St. Thomas

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa women’s basketball started off its regular season with a hard-fought, 58-46, non-conference win against St. Thomas Monday at the McLeod Center.

The Tommies stayed on the Panthers’ heels for three quarters before UNI started to pull away in the fourth with Grace Boffeli leading the charge with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Kam Finley poured in 18 points and had five steals and two assists.

“I thought we played a little nervous the first two quarters and we really challenged at halftime at digging in and defending people – you can’t always determine whether the ball was going to go in the hole or not,” UNI head coach Tanya Warren said. “And I thought we did a terrific job of just being able to stay in when things weren’t going our way.”

UNI was the first team on the board with a Boffeli field goal, but the Tommies weren’t far behind, with Jo Langbehn tying it up and Faith Feurbach shooting a go-ahead three-pointer. Boffeli answered back with a three and a field goal of her own to get back in the lead, with the Panthers ending the first quarter at 15-9.

St. Thomas came out in force in the second quarter, with Jade Hill leading the way with 11 first half points. By the time the buzzer sounded, UNI’s lead shrank to two points at 30-28.

The Tommies tied the game at the start of the third quarter, before Maggie Negaard put them ahead with a three-pointer. However, the Panthers answered back in full with field goal from Boffelli, a three-pointer by Cynthia Wolf as it was still a close game at the end of three with UNI lead 43-40.

In the fourth quarter, UNI pushed ahead despite an off night from the free throw line, and getting out-rebounded, 37-29.

The Panthers made just 11 of 27 free throw attempts in the game.

“Our game plan was just to get stops on defense and execute on offense, so I think that we pushed the ball, we put pressure on their defense and we were tough and we scored against them,” Boffeli said.

The Panthers will play their next game on Sunday at the McLeod Center against Saint Louis.

UNI 58, St. Thomas 46

ST. THOMAS (46) – Jade Hill 4-9 5-6 14, Jordyn Lamker 4-7 1-2 9, Jo Langbehn 3-5 0-0 6, Faith Feuerbach 1-5 0-0 3, Maggie Negaard 1-4 0-0 3, Amber Scalia 3-10 0-3 7, Ellie Dague 1-2 1-2 4, Phoebe Frentzel 0-0 0-0 0, Alexis Pratt 0-2 0-0 0, Sammy Opichka 0-3 0-0 0, Jordyn Glynn 0-0 0-0 0, Autam Mendez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-47 7-13 46.

NORTHERN IOWA (58) – Grace Boffeli 7-12 3-11 19, Kam Finley 7-12 3-4 18, Emerson Green 1-7 4-6 6, Cynthia Wolf 1-3 0-0 3, Maya McDermott 1-5 0-0 2, Riley Wright 2-4 0-2 4, Kayba Laube 1-3 0-0 3, Rachael Heittola 1-2 0-0 2, Ryley Goebel 0-1 1-4 1, Taryn Wharton 0-1 0-0 0, Cailyn Morgan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 11-27 59.

St. Thomas 9 19 12 6 – 46

Northern Iowa 15 15 13 15 – 58

3-point goals – ST 5-19 (Hill 1-1, Feuerbach 1-5, Negaard 1-2, Scalia 1-7, Dague 1-2, Opichka 0-2). UNI 5-16 (Boffeli 2-3, Finley 1-2, Green 0-2, Wolf 1-3, McDermott 0-3, Wright 0-1, Laube 1-2). Rebounds – ST 37 (Lamker 9). UNI 29 (Boffeli 10). Assists – ST 10 (Hill 4) UNI 8 (Finley 2, McDermott 2). Turnovers – ST 22 (Hill 5, Lamker 5). UNI 12 (Finley 3, Goebel 3). Total fouls – St. Thomas 23. UNI 17. Fouled out – Lamker.