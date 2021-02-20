College women's basketball: Rice's OT layup lifts Loyola past UNI

CEDAR FALLS — Loyola’s Ellie Rice scored a game-winning layup with five seconds left in overtime as the Ramblers salvaged a series split against Northern Iowa, 66-64, Saturday inside the McLeod Center.

UNI (10-10, 7-6 Missouri Valley) advanced the ball on a timeout after Rice’s go-ahead basket, but Karli Rucker’s jumper missed. The Panthers forced overtime when Rucker found Emerson Green for a jumper with four seconds left in regulation.

Loyola (10-7, 8-5) flipped the rebounding battle from the previous night and finished with a 37-25 advantage. The Ramblers shot 23-for-50 from the field and made 14-of-19 free throws. Allison Day led Loyola with 22 points.

UNI had four players in double figures, led by 13 points from Rucker and Green.

FridayUNI left no doubt Friday night during its first home game in over a month.

The Panthers were dominant on both ends of the floor en route to a 78-51 blowout victory over Loyola.

Reserve forward Cynthia Wolf led UNI with a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds to go with two blocked shots. Wolf was an efficient 6-of-7 from the field with a 3-pointer. Her rebounding prowess helped UNI secure a 42-31 edge on the boards.