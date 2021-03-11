College women's basketball: Panthers riding momentum into Hoops in the Heartland

West Branch native Tatum Koenig has also been a thorn in UNI’s side, averaging nine points a game in her career against the Panthers. The junior in eight games against teams from her home state, either Drake or UNI, has averaged 11.4 points per game while making 19 of 33 field goal attempts.

“They have as good of starting five as there is in the league,” Nelson said. “A huge challenge.”

In those first two games, UNI was without freshman guard Emerson Green, who at 5-foot-11, will be critical against the Braves frontcourt that rotates in three players whom are 5-foot-10 or taller.

“I think she is a huge factor,” Nelson said. “She is a really important kid against Bradley because of her size. Bradley has such great length in their backcourt. Every kid we have in our rotation is a huge piece, but we are glad to have her back.”

Finley led UNI with 25 points in the Panthers win over Bradley on Feb. 12, while the Panthers were never in the rematch as the Braves jumped out to a 16-7 lead after one quarter and led 42-21 at halftime.

Karli Rucker led UNI with 19 in that game.