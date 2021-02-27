College women's basketball: Panthers discard Aces, 67-31

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa shutout Evansville in the first quarter and then proceeded to rout to the Aces in a 67-31 Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball game Saturday at the McLeod Center.

UNI drained 16 3-point goals in game that was never close.

Karli Rucker led all scorers with 19 points and she also dished out seven assists.

No other Panther reached double figures with Kayba Laube and Kam Finley each scoring nine points.

Cynthia Wolf and Bre Gunnels each pulled down 11 rebounds for UNI (11-11 overall, 8-7 MVC).

UNI and Evansville play again today at Noon.

