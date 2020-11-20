 Skip to main content
College women's basketball: Northern Iowa to open Wednesday at Iowa
College women's basketball: Northern Iowa to open Wednesday at Iowa

111719kw-uni-womens-basketball-04

UNI's Karli Rucker puts up a layup as Iowa's Monika Czinano tries to block the shot during last year's 88-66 Panther win. UNI and Iowa will open the 2020-21 season Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

 Courier File Photo

The University of Iowa women’s basketball team announced Friday that it will host Northern Iowa in its season opener Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The game will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. and will serve as the season opener for both the Hawkeyes and Panthers.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, there will be no general admission tickets sold to the game. The game will be streamed live on BTN Plus.

A year ago, Northern Iowa registered just its second win against Iowa with an 88-66 win at the McLeod Center as sophomore Kam Finley scored 20 points, leading four UNI players in double figures. 

The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series, 14-2.

