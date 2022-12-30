College women's basketball: Northern Iowa rolls past Bradley in MVC opener

PEORIA, Ill. – For the first time since 2016, the Northern Iowa women’s basketball team won its Missouri Valley Conference road opener.

Three Panthers scored in double figures as UNI (6-4 overall, 1-0 MVC) rolled to a 83-64 win over Bradley.

Grace Boffeli led all scorers with 17 points, while Maya McDermott added 15 and Cailyn Morgan scored 10 points in 13 minutes off the bench.

McDermott and Emerson Green each had six assists. For the game, the Panthers notched a season-high 27 assists.

"It was a great road win," said Head Coach Tanya Warren. "I thought we had a slow start, especially the second quarter. I thought the third quarter we came out and we really defended. We got stops to allow us to get out in transition and get some easy buckets.

"And then our offense started rolling. It was a great team win, I thought our bench was good. It's hard to win on the road, so for us to be able to come out and get our first Missouri Valley road win, I'm excited for this group. We have a saying, we win the first one and we get greedy for the second one. So we're excited to play against a very good Illinois State team on Sunday."

UNI trailed 35-30 at half, but the Panthers set a program record for points in a quarter when they scored 34 in the third as they outscored the Braves, 34-9, in the quarter to take command of the game.

UNI shot 60 percent from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range in the third.

The Panthers return to action Sunday at Illinois State.