CEDAR FALLS – Grace Boffeli scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds in just 17 minutes of play as Northern Iowa obliterated Indiana State, 91-51, Sunday at the McLeod Center.

Boffeli hit 8 of 11 shots, including her lone three-point attempt as the Panthers (15-6 overall and 11-2 in Missouri Valley Conference play) dominated from start to finish.

UNI led 21-8 after one and 39-24 at halftime before exploding in the second half outscoring the Sycamores (9-12, 4-8) 52-28 over the final 20 minutes, including 32-15 in the third.

Maya McDermott added 12 points, and Emerson Green had 11 points five rebounds and two assists.

In all, nine different UNI players scored in the game, including reserve post Rachael Heittola, who had 14 points and five rebounds. Ryley Goebel had a strong floor game off the bench with seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots.

The Panthers forced 20 Indiana State tournaments and eight different UNI players recorded at least one steal.

The Panthers return to action Friday at Illinois-Chicago.