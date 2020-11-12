College women's basketball: Newcomers add buzz to UNI team built to win now

CEDAR FALLS – Four battle-tested seniors and two juniors are set to lead a University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team equipped to win now.
The example they set may end up also the laying foundation for a six-person freshman class with the potential to elevate this program to new heights.
Tanya Warren’s roster composition entering her 14th season as UNI’s head coach sits on both ends of the spectrum. It’s a blend of proven difference-makers with an incoming class that Warren believes on paper is the best her program has recruited.
“We have a great mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen,” Warren said Thursday afternoon, during UNI’s media day held over Zoom. “Practices have been extremely competitive, which I absolutely love. We’ve been able to mix and match and still create that competitive (environment) you like to see as a coaching staff.
“Our upperclassmen have in no way taken it easy on our underclassmen, and our underclassmen have in no way backed down from our upperclassmen.”
UNI’s freshmen haven’t needed to take time to introduce themselves. All six newcomers are Iowans. In total, 13 of the 15 players on the Panther roster are from Iowa.
Warren views in-state recruiting as a foundation, dating back to her tenure as an assistant from 1995 to 2001 when Tony DiCecco began to build the program from the ground up.
“We will always recruit our state first and then around it,” Warren said. “The Iowa kid has been extremely important to us. They’re very talented, hard working. They understand the game and they want to be coached.”
Not only has UNI successfully recruited its state well, the Panthers have also brought in the top graduates from hometown Cedar Falls. Incoming freshman Emerson Green is set to reunite with third-year teammates Cynthia Wolf, Kam Finley and Kiana Barney.
“Having Emerson with us is kind of like high school all over again,” Wolf said. “We’re looking for the post-up feed, the next player, and it’s just really thrilling that we know each other so well and we’re continuing to get to know each other better. We can help each other through our weaknesses and work on our strengths.”
Beyond Green, a strong defender who will play the 2 or 3 position, Warren has a handful of other new options capable of blending into her returning core.
Johnston’s Maya McDermott will learn from senior returning scoring leader and all-conference point guard Karli Rucker. McDermott has proven herself as a talented passer. She also possesses the shooting touch showcased within a 35-point performance during Johnston’s victory in the 2020 Class 5A state title game.
Freshman Kayba Laube of Marion is another a prolific shooter with range. Grace Boffeli, who teamed with Rucker for a season at North Scott, has impressed Warren as someone who never takes a play off. Maya Gyamfi and Taryn Scheuermann join Boffeli as incoming frontcourt players.
“We have a lot of depth,” Warren said. “Probably my toughest job will be figuring out what’s the best combination.
“You want to be able to go to your bench and there not be a drop off. We certainly feel that we have that. We’ve seen that in practice and our freshmen are going to continue to get better and better as the season goes along.”
UNI enters this season ranked third in the Missouri Valley Conference’s preseason poll. The Panthers opened last season with the look of an NCAA tournament team -- defeating Iowa and Iowa State as part of an 8-3 nonconference record -- before going 10-8 during league play and finishing fifth.
Despite mixed results during the back half of the season, UNI ended on a high note with a 91-78 victory over Drake before the MVC tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rucker, Megan Maahs, Bre Gunnels and Nicole Kroeger are returning senior starters. Finley enters her junior season after making seven starts and ranking second on the team in scoring. She erupted for 28 points in the season-ending win over Drake.
As UNI nears an opening day in which most of its nonconference contracts won’t be in place until next week, players have been practicing in masks, learning online and sacrificing some of the social aspects of college life.
“To say we are anxious and excited for the season, that would be an understatement, to be quite honest,” Warren said. “We remain hopeful in the midst of all the uncertainties going on around us. We talk a lot about one day at a time and it has never, ever been more real than it is right now.”
Maahs, who played through injury last season after redshirting the previous year due to a torn ACL, can certainly appreciate the mantra of not taking anything for granted. Warren emphasizes that message at practices and through text messages.
“You just really never know,” Maahs said. “In this time frame it’s crazy and something that none of us have lived in.
“So just having that opportunity to lace up your shoes every day, tuck in the jersey, be in the gym with some of your best friends, is an experience and an opportunity that we should never take for granted.”
