College women's basketball: Maahs, Warren hit historical marks in UNI victory
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Megan Maahs

Megan Maahs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A pair of historical marks were reached Friday as Northern Iowa routed Indiana State, 95-69, in a Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball game.

Senior Megan Maahs became the 26th member of the 1,000 point club when she scored on a lay-up with 8 minutes and 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and the victory was head coach Tanya Warren’s 250th career win.

Maahs needed eight points to reach 1,000 Friday and she finished with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Freshman Maya McDermott led the Panthes with 20 points as she was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field, including three 3-pointers and she was 5-for-5 from the free throw line. Karli Rucker added 17 and Bre Gunnels and Cynthia Wolf each had 10 points.

UNI improved to 7-7 overall and 4-3 in the MVC.

UNI logo 2014
Tanya Warren 2016

Warren

UNI 95, Indiana St. 69

NORTHERN IOWA (7-7, 4-3) – Bre Gunnels 2-2 5-6 10, Megan Maahs 5-7 1-1 11, Karli Rucker 6-9 3-3 17, Emerson Green 3-4 1-1 7, Nicole Kroeger 3-7 0-0 9, Sara McCullough 0-2 0-0 0, Kam Finley 0-0 1-2 1, Cynthia Wolf 4-4 1-1 10, Kiana Barney 0-0 0-0 0, Cailyn Morgan 1-3 0-0 3, Maya McDermott 6-6 5-5 20, Kayba Laube 1-5 0-0 3, Maya Gyamfi 1-2 1-2 4, Grace Boffeli 0-0 0-0 0, Taryn Scheuermann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-51 18-21 95.

INDIANA STATE (4-6, 1-6) – Adrian Folks 7-14 6-8 21, Hattie Westerfeld 1-7 2-2 4, Sommer Pitzer 1-1 0-2 2, Marie Hunter 4-10 0-0 8, Caitlin Anderson 4-8 4-4 12, Natalia Lalic 3-6 1-2 8, Del’Janae Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Essy Latu 0-2 0-0 0, Mya Glanton 1-2 4-6 6, Jasmine Elder 0-1 0-0 0, Kailyn Stumbo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 19-30 69.

Northern Iowa;22;25;20;28 – 95

Indiana St.;19;17;11;22  -- 69

3-point goals – UNI 13-26 (Gunnels 1-1, Maahs 0-1, Rucker 2-5, Kroeger 3-4, McCullough 0-2, Wolf 1-1, Morgan 1-2, McDermott 3-3, Laube 1-5, Gyamfi 1-2). ISU 2-6 (Folks 1-1, Hunter 0-1, Lalic 1-2, Latu 0-1, Elder 0-1). Rebounds – UNI 29 (Maahs 5). ISU 32 (Folks 6). Assists – UNI 22 (Rucker 4). ISU (7 (Hunter 2, Anderson 2). Steals – UNI 7 (Rucker 2). ISU 7 (seven with one).Turnovers – UNI 16 (Rucker 5). ISU 12 (Folks 3)Total fouls – UNI 23, ISU 21. Fouled out – None.

