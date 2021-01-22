College women's basketball: Maahs, Warren hit historical marks in UNI victory

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A pair of historical marks were reached Friday as Northern Iowa routed Indiana State, 95-69, in a Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball game.

Senior Megan Maahs became the 26th member of the 1,000 point club when she scored on a lay-up with 8 minutes and 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and the victory was head coach Tanya Warren’s 250th career win.

Maahs needed eight points to reach 1,000 Friday and she finished with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Freshman Maya McDermott led the Panthes with 20 points as she was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field, including three 3-pointers and she was 5-for-5 from the free throw line. Karli Rucker added 17 and Bre Gunnels and Cynthia Wolf each had 10 points.

UNI improved to 7-7 overall and 4-3 in the MVC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0