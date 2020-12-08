College women's basketball: Maahs' long road back leads to memorable moment for UNI

CEDAR FALLS – Tanya Warren entered a jubilant locker room Sunday night at Wichita State and emphatically pointed towards a message of, 1-0, on the marker board.
“We just talked about whatever it takes to get to 1-0,” Warren said during a noon press conference on Monday after arriving back in Cedar Falls at 4:30 that morning. “The only thing that matters is today and how we get to 1-0.”
UNI quickly regained its focus after an 85-68 road loss at North Dakota State in which the Panthers' offensive ball movement and shot selection was lacking. Getting outworked with a lack of attention to detail on defense was Warren's top concern from the loss to the Bison.
During the Panthers’ thrilling 93-91 double overtime win against Wichita State, UNI’s energy and focus came to light.
Redshirt senior Megan Maahs – two years removed from an ACL operation and following a season in which she played through pain – revealed some of the best basketball of her career. She finished with 17 points and made a pair of key plays towards the end of the second overtime period, including beating a Shockers' defender from the high post for a game-winning layup with 2.2 seconds remaining.
“There’s no harder worker than Megan,” Warren said. “She’s put in the time and I couldn’t be more proud and happier for a young lady. She plays with a great amount of passion. She is extremely hard on herself.
“It was extremely important, not only for her, but for us as a whole and for Megan to have the confidence to take that kid off the dribble. To want the ball in that situation was extremely important for her and for us going forward.”
Mental toughness was key for UNI’s team as a whole after Wichita State overcame an 18-point deficit late in the third quarter and took the lead early in overtime. Warren felt Wichita State was as athletic and as big of a team that her squad will face all season.
“I liked the toughness we showed with our ability not to fold,” Warren said. “I thought we hunkered down and were able to get stops and we were able to execute offensively. Any time you give up a lead and you give a team that kind of confidence, it’s game on. You’ve got to give them credit for getting themselves back into the game. They did hit some tough shots.”
In addition to Maahs’ finishing touch, fellow senior Bre Gunnels put together her best offensive game with a career-high 18 points and 11 rebounds.
“Bre is a very good defender and she rebounds well,” Warren said. “If we can get her to be that aggressive offensively it makes us that much better.”
Playing in her first collegiate game, true freshman Maya McDermott also revealed she has the skill to continue a tradition of successful point guards that has defined Warren’s tenure at UNI. The rookie from Johnston scored 15 points on 6 of 7 shooting.
“Maya, there’s no moment that’s too big for her and that’s what I absolutely love about her,” Warren said. “You can’t measure heart and her heart is as big as I’ve seen. She loves the moment. She’s going to be able to come in and provide Karli (Rukcer, UNI’s starting point guard) with great minutes in terms of ability to make tough shots, shoot the basketball from 3 and her ability to get people the basketball where they can score.”
Up next for UNI is a 3 p.m. Saturday home test against No. 22 South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits already own Top 25 wins over Iowa State and Gonzaga.
UNI will play at South Dakota State later this season.
“It’s a great opportunity and a great challenge for us and one we’re looking forward to,” Warren said.
With five players reaching double figures in points on Sunday, Warren is optimistic about what her team can accomplish together.
“If we can stay true to the ‘we’, this team has a chance because we are extremely talented,” Warren said.
