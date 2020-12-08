College women's basketball: Maahs' long road back leads to memorable moment for UNI

“It was extremely important, not only for her, but for us as a whole and for Megan to have the confidence to take that kid off the dribble. To want the ball in that situation was extremely important for her and for us going forward.”

Mental toughness was key for UNI’s team as a whole after Wichita State overcame an 18-point deficit late in the third quarter and took the lead early in overtime. Warren felt Wichita State was as athletic and as big of a team that her squad will face all season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I liked the toughness we showed with our ability not to fold,” Warren said. “I thought we hunkered down and were able to get stops and we were able to execute offensively. Any time you give up a lead and you give a team that kind of confidence, it’s game on. You’ve got to give them credit for getting themselves back into the game. They did hit some tough shots.”

In addition to Maahs’ finishing touch, fellow senior Bre Gunnels put together her best offensive game with a career-high 18 points and 11 rebounds.

“Bre is a very good defender and she rebounds well,” Warren said. “If we can get her to be that aggressive offensively it makes us that much better.”