CEDAR FALLS — A Northern Iowa comeback fell short as the Panthers fell 72-70 to Illinois State in a battle for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball standings.

UNI head coach Tanya Warren said the game came down to the big plays and big shots made by the Redbirds.

“You have to give Illinois State credit,” Warren said. “They were the better team tonight. Their role players hit eight threes...I liked how we were able to fight back...but, we just did not make the plays we needed to make down the stretch and they did.”

The Redbirds opened the game on an 8-0 run which forced UNI head coach Tanya Warren to take a timeout just 3:05 into the first quarter of play. UNI shot 0-of-4 during and committed two turnovers during the stretch as offense eluded the Panthers.

Warren said she felt like the Panthers started the game on their heels which led to the quick timeout.

“We were playing on our heels like the stage was too big for us,” Warren said. “Secondly, we were not locked in defensively. We were not communicating. We were confused on what we were supposed to be doing...We were really out of sync defensively and that is uncharacteristic for our team.”

Warren’s timeout paid off nearly instantly as guard Maya McDermott cashed in on a three-pointer 21 seconds later off an assist from Emerson Green.

However, UNI’s offense continued to sputter as four free throws from Grace Boffeli represented the entirety of the Panthers’ offense for the next three minutes of action. UNI’s offense never found consistency in the frame as Illinois State took a 23-15 lead into the second quarter.

According to Boffeli, the Panthers’ ball movement, which she described as slow, led to their struggles offensively.

“They were kind of clogging the paint, but our ball movement was not that good,” Boffeli said. “That is why we were relying on the three and not a lot of paint points.”

Back-to-back three-pointers from Kayba Laube and Boffeli to open the second quarter signaled the Panthers left their offensive struggles in the first quarter. The brief 6-0 spurt trimmed the Redbirds’ lead to 23-21.

Despite their resurgent effort offensively, UNI failed to erase Illinois State’s lead by halftime. Forward Cynthia Wolf connected on a pair of free throws in the final minute of the half to send UNI to the locker room down just four, 34-30.

UNI managed its best offensive output in the third quarter with 18 points, but the Redbirds outproduced the Panthers to grow their lead. Four three-pointers from Illinois State in the frame proved the difference as both teams went 6-of-14 from the field and hit five free throws.

Trailing 55-48, Green opened the final quarter of play with a three-pointer—her first of the game. Although Illinois State guard Paige matched the three on the next possession for the Redbirds, Green had sparked a comeback.

Green drilled a tough shot, fading to her left to cut the lead to five points, 58-53.

UNI forced a miss and a turnover on Illinois State’s next two possession which Kam Finley and Maya McDermott turned into four points for the Panthers.

The teams traded baskets for two possessions before a steal by Green and fastbreak layup completed the comeback and put UNI ahead 63-62—their first lead of the game—with 5:12 remaining in regulation.

Neither team managed to gain more than one-point of separation over the next two minutes of action until McDermott capitalized on a Cailyn Morgan steal. McDermott jab-stepped twice before turning the corner on Illinois State guard Maya Wong to put UNI ahead 68-66.

With the score knotted at 70-70, Illinois State forward Kate Bullman drew a foul on Finley. Despite a season average of 52.8% at the line, the junior hit both to put Illinois State ahead 72-70.

A last second heave from McDermott fell short as the Panthers fell to 17-7 overall and 12-3 in MVC action.

McDermott led UNI with 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting from the field and 3-of-9 from three-point range. Boffeli, Green and Finley also scored in double figures for UNI with 16, 15 and 12, respectively.

Robinson led the Redbirds with 26 points while Bullman added 13 and Wong manged 12.

Warren described Robinson, who UNI held to 10 points in the Panthers’ 74-64 win over the Redbirds in January, as a matchup nightmare for UNI.

“We did a terrific job on Robinson the first time,” Warren said. “Obviously, we did not do as good a job this time. She has great poise. She makes the right reads. She is what I call a three level player. She shoots the three well. She gets to the rim. She can shoot the pull up.”

Up next, UNI faces Bradley on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the McLeod Center.

“We have to be pissed off until midnight,” Warren said. “And then we have to come back and get ourselves ready for Bradley. That is what we have to do and continue to control what we can control. It is time to move on.”