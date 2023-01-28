College women's basketball: Green pours in 26 as UNI downs Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Three Northern Iowa players scored in double figures as the Panthers rebounding from a Thursday loss to beat Southern Illinois, 94-81, in Missouri Valley women’s basketball action Saturday.
Emerson Green led UNI with 26 points, while Grace Boffeli had 24 points and 10 rebounds. Maya McDermott was the third player to reach 20 points for the Panthers with 21.
Kam Finley gave UNI (13-6 overall, 8-2 MVC) a fourth player in double figures with 12.
UNI led 48-42 at halftime, and then extended its lead in the third quarter to 14, 72-58.
The Panthers are back in action Wednesday when they host Drake at the McLeod Center.