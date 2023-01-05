College Women's Basketball: Grace Boffeli making noise for Panthers

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa forward Grace Boffeli is building momentum at just the right moment.

While leading the Panthers to back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference road wins, the 6-foot-1 Panther junior forward had the best week of her college career while playing against Bradley and Illinois State. The two games saw Boffeli average 21 points and 9.5 rebounds, good enough to be named as the first MVC Player of the Week of 2023.

According to Boffeli, it’s a good foundation as UNI heads deeper into its MVC regular season with a pair of home games at the McLeod Center.

“Obviously, we got two good road wins against two good teams – Bradley and Illinois State – and I just think on the road… we just clicked,” Boffeli said. “We worked hard, we were ready for both teams and it’s a good feeling going into this weekend, knowing that Murray State and Belmont are both really good teams.”

UNI head coach Tanya Warren, they’re playing well both on offense and defense as they go into league play and “G-Bo” is front and center.

“When you look at Grace Boffeli, she doesn’t take possessions off,” Warren said. “She works her fanny off. She’s physical, she rebounds, she sets good screens and she’s really expanded her offensive game.”

Going into the season, Boffeli had worked to improve her play. This, she explained, included extensive work on her long-distance shooting and in-game mentality, becoming more focused on the court.

“This summer, I focused on my three-point shot, as well as facing up and getting downhill to the rim,” Boffeli said. “So I think just overall, my mindset also on the court is just ‘work hard, don’t take any possessions off because you can’t take anything for granted’ and I just try to do what’s best for my team.”

From Eldridge, the North Scott alum played multiple sports. Boffeli also excelled in volleyball, but her passion was in basketball and was glad to join Northern Iowa while she majored in elementary education.

“I saw a future, obviously and I just really love the game and I love the idea that I get to work with other teammates and the idea of what basketball is and how I get to play with my closest friends,” Boffeli said.

UNI’s next game will be on Friday against Murray State, with Racer forward Katelyn Young on the team’s mind. Like Boffeli, she’s proven to be an excellent shot from a long range and a solid rebounder. According to Warren, it should be a good test for Boffeli and the Panthers.

“She reminds me a little bit of G-Bo, that’s going to be a great matchup,” Warren said. “She’s elite in the post and she’s got shooters all around her, so we’re going to have to mix up what we do defensively, but by the same token, they’re going to have to guard us as well.”