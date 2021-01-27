College women's basketball: Drake uses quick start to top UNI

DES MOINES – Drake shot 56 percent from the field and knocked down 11 3-pointers as the Bulldogs rolled to a 96-79 Missouri Valley Conference win over Northern Iowa Wednesday at the Knapp Center.

Drake (8-8 overall, 6-3 MVC) opened on a 11-2 run and never looked back as it lead by 19 at halftime, 43-24.

Grace Berg had 21 points and Kierra Collier 17 for the Bulldogs.

UNI hit just 9 of 34 first-half shots and were just 1-of-13 from 3-point range. The Panthers (8-8, 5-4) hit 22 of 36 shots in the second half, including 7 of 17 from range, but the damage was already done.

Cynthia Wolf scored a career-best 18 points. Maya McDermott had 15 and Megan Maahs 12.

UNI plays next on Feb. 4 when they host Evansville.

Drake 96, UNI 79

NORTHERN IOWA (8-8, 5-4) – Megan Maahs 5-6 2-2 12, Bre Gunnels 2-7 5-6 9, Emerson Green 3-9 1-2 8, Nicole Kroeger 2-4 0-0 5, Karli Rucker 1-7 0-0 2, Cynthia Wolf 8-11 0-0 18, Maya McDermott 6-9 0-0 15, Kayba Laube 2-5 0-0 5, Kam Finley 1-8 0-2 2, Grace Boffeli 1-1 0-0 2, Cailyn Morgan 0-2 1-2 1, Sara McCullough 0-1 0-0 0, Maya Gyamfi 0-0 0-0 0, Kiana Barney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-70 9-14 79.