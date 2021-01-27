College women's basketball: Drake uses quick start to top UNI

DES MOINES – Drake shot 56 percent from the field and knocked down 11 3-pointers as the Bulldogs rolled to a 96-79 Missouri Valley Conference win over Northern Iowa Wednesday at the Knapp Center.
Drake (8-8 overall, 6-3 MVC) opened on a 11-2 run and never looked back as it lead by 19 at halftime, 43-24.
Grace Berg had 21 points and Kierra Collier 17 for the Bulldogs.
UNI hit just 9 of 34 first-half shots and were just 1-of-13 from 3-point range. The Panthers (8-8, 5-4) hit 22 of 36 shots in the second half, including 7 of 17 from range, but the damage was already done.
Cynthia Wolf scored a career-best 18 points. Maya McDermott had 15 and Megan Maahs 12.
UNI plays next on Feb. 4 when they host Evansville.
Drake 96, UNI 79
NORTHERN IOWA (8-8, 5-4) – Megan Maahs 5-6 2-2 12, Bre Gunnels 2-7 5-6 9, Emerson Green 3-9 1-2 8, Nicole Kroeger 2-4 0-0 5, Karli Rucker 1-7 0-0 2, Cynthia Wolf 8-11 0-0 18, Maya McDermott 6-9 0-0 15, Kayba Laube 2-5 0-0 5, Kam Finley 1-8 0-2 2, Grace Boffeli 1-1 0-0 2, Cailyn Morgan 0-2 1-2 1, Sara McCullough 0-1 0-0 0, Maya Gyamfi 0-0 0-0 0, Kiana Barney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-70 9-14 79.
DRAKE (8-8, 6-3) – Grace Berg 8-16 5-6 21, Kierra Collier 6-8 2-4 17, Allie Wooldridge 3-5 1-1 8, Maddie Monahan 3-6 0-0 8, Monica Burich 3-7 1-2 7, Courtney Becker 5-7 0-0 13, Mya Mertz 4-4 0-0 8, Sarah Beth Gueldner 2-4 0-0 6, Maggie Negaard 1-4 4-4 6, Taylor McAulay 1-3 0-0 2. 36-64 11-20 96.
Northern Iowa 12 12 27 28 – 79
Drake 20 23 24 29 – 96
3-point goals – UNI 8-30 (Gunnels 0-2, Green 1-5, Kroeger 1-2, Rucker 0-1, Wolf 2-2, McDermott 3-6, Laube 1-4, Finley 0-6, Morgan 0-1, McCullough 0-1). Drake11-20 (Berg 0-1, Collier 3-4, Wooldridge 1-1, Monahan 2-3, Burich 0-2, Becker 3-3, Gueldner 2-4, Negaard 0-2). Rebounds – UNI 34 (Maahs 5, Gunnels 5). Drake (35 (Burich 8). Assists – UNI 17 (Rucker 4). Drake 24 (Negaard 6). Steals – UNI 8 (Green 5). Drake 11 (Wooldridge 3). Turnovers – UNI 18 (Gunnels 3, Rucker 3, Finley 3). Drake 17 (Collier 5). Total fouls – UNI 13. Drake 15. Fouled out – None.