College women's basketball: Drake pulls away for 21-point win over UNI

CEDAR FALLS—The Northern Iowa women fought a good fight for the first 24 minutes of their Missouri Valley Conference tilt with Drake Wednesday at the McLeod Center.
But the Bulldogs came out after the break running, however, and going on a 13-2 run, and the Panthers never recovered as the Bulldogs went home with a convincing 77-56 victory.
Another big telling stat for the Panthers was their cold shooting from the field as they connected on just 25 percent of their field goals, 18 of 71, while Drake knocked down 49 percent.
The Panthers bumped into a different look Bulldogs on defense, as the visitors changed their style and confused the Panthers at times.
“They (Drake) never play man-to-man it’s always a 3-2 so that was different,” said senior guard Karli Rucker. “We also did not help matters as we stood around a lot and didn’t move our feet. It was just one of those games where we know what we didn’t do and we will have to correct that. There is still plenty of time to make it right.”
It was a close battle to start as the home team battled their visitors point-for-point and grabbed a 31-30 lead with a short jumper by Rucker with :57 seconds left in the half. It would be the last lead the Panthers would enjoy as Kierra Collier nailed a three on her next trip down giving Drake a 33-31 advantage, then Grace Berg dropped in two free throws as time expired.
The Bulldogs went after the Panthers in the paint through most of the third period picking up easy buckets at times over the smaller UNI squad. Drake outscored the Panthers, 36-14, in the paint.
A bright spot for UNI was their bench that contributed 36 points to the cause.
The offense did not help the defense much with the cold shooting and at times it seemed their was a barrier over the Panthers bucket as they could not get anything to drop.
It was not for lack of effort as the Panthers launched 40 3-point shots, but only seven of those touched nylon, leaving the Panthers with an empty net.
UNI returns home Saturday at 1 p.m. against Evansville.
Drake 77, UNI 56
DRAKE (13-10, 11-5)—Grace Berg 7-14 3-3 18, Kierra Collier 6-9 2-2 16, Monica Burich 5-8 2-2 12, Addie Wooldridge 2-3 0-0 6, Maddie Monahan 2-5 0-0 6, Maggie Negaard 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor McAulay 0-3 0-0 0, Courtney Becker 2-5 1-2 5, Sarah Beth Gueldner 1-3 0-0 3, Mya Mertz 0-0 0-0 0, Maggie Bair 5-10 1-2 11. Totals 30-61 7-11 77.
NORTHERN IOWA (10-11, 7-7)—Kayba Laube 5-12 0-0 14, Sara McCullough 0-3 0-0 0, Karli Rucker 5-13 2-3 12, Bre Gunnels 0-1 0-0 0, Megan Maahs 0-4 2-2 2, Maya McDermott 1-4 4-4 6, Cynthia Wolf 3-9 1-2 8, Emerson Green 2-7 1-2 5, Grace Boffeli 0-0 0-0 0, Nicole Kroeger 1-4 0-0 3, Kam Finley 1-13 0-0 3, Cailyn Morgan 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 18-71 13-17 56.
Drake 16 19 30 12—77
Northern Iowa 15 16 11 14—56
3-point goals—Drake 8 (Collier 2, Wooldridge 2, Monahan 2, Berg, Gueldner), UNI 7 (Laube 4, Finley, Kroeger, Wolf). Rebounds—Drake 50 (Bair 10), UNI 38 (Gunnels 6). Assists—Drake 27 (Wooldridge 5, Monaghan 5, Negaard 5), UNI 9 (Rucker 5). Total fouls—Drake 15, UNI 15. Fouled out—None.