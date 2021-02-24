College women's basketball: Drake pulls away for 21-point win over UNI

CEDAR FALLS—The Northern Iowa women fought a good fight for the first 24 minutes of their Missouri Valley Conference tilt with Drake Wednesday at the McLeod Center.

But the Bulldogs came out after the break running, however, and going on a 13-2 run, and the Panthers never recovered as the Bulldogs went home with a convincing 77-56 victory.

Another big telling stat for the Panthers was their cold shooting from the field as they connected on just 25 percent of their field goals, 18 of 71, while Drake knocked down 49 percent.

The Panthers bumped into a different look Bulldogs on defense, as the visitors changed their style and confused the Panthers at times.

“They (Drake) never play man-to-man it’s always a 3-2 so that was different,” said senior guard Karli Rucker. “We also did not help matters as we stood around a lot and didn’t move our feet. It was just one of those games where we know what we didn’t do and we will have to correct that. There is still plenty of time to make it right.”