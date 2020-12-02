 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College women's basketball: Cold-shooting Panthers fall in Fargo
0 comments
alert
NORTHERN IOWA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

College women's basketball: Cold-shooting Panthers fall in Fargo

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FARGO, N.D. – Northern Iowa shot just 37 percent from the field, including 28 percent in the first quarter as it fell behind early in a 85-68 loss to North Dakota State Wednesday.

The Panthers made just 23 of 62 shots from the field, including just 5 of 21 from behind the 3-point line, meanwhile, the Bison shot 52.6 percent from the field as they led from start to finish.

A 10-0 run in the first quarter made it 20-8, and NDSU led 25-15 after one and 42-26 at halftime.

Four Panthers scored in double figures led by Nicole Kroeger’s 13.

Emerson Green had 12 off the bench, while Karli Rucker and Kam Finley each added 11. Rucker added six rebounds and four assists.

UNI is back on the road Sunday when it travels to Wichita State for a 5 p.m. game.

NDSU 85, UNI 68

NORTHERN IOWA (68) – Rucker 3-14 4-6 11, Kroeger 5-8 0-0 13, Gunnels 1-4 3-6 5, Finley 4-12 3-4 11, Maahs 3-7 3-4 9, Morgan 0-2 0-2 0, Green 4-12 4-5 12, Scheuermann 0-0 0-0 0, McCullough 0-0 0-0 0, Wolf 2-2 0-0 4, Barnely 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-62 17-27 68.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE (85) – Cobbins 4-6 1-1 11, Hamling 7-11 5-6 20, Olson 2-2 0-2 4, Gaislerova 2-4 3-3 7, Dietz 8-14 4-4 20, Hopkins 4-8 2-3 11, Strop 1-2 0-1 2, Novak 0-0 0-0 0, Behnke 0-0 0-0 0, Skibiel 1-7 3-4 5, Schulte 1-3 2-2 5, Epperson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 20-26 85.

UNI 15 11 17 25 – 68

NDSU 25 17 17 26 — 85

3-point goals – UNI 5-21 (Rucker 1-5, Kroeger 3-6, Finley 0-5, Maahs 0-1, Green 0-3, Barney 1-1). NDSU 5-10 (Cobbins 2-2, Hamling 1-2, Hopkins 1-1, Skibiel 0-4, Schulte 1-1). Rebounds – UNI 36 (Rucker 6, Gunnels 6). NDSU 35 (Dietz 8). Assists – UNI 8 (Rucker 4). NDSU 15 (Hamling 4). Total fouls – UNI 22, NDSU 26. Fouled out – Wolf, Schulte.

+1 
nicole kroeger

Nicole Kroeger
+1 
UNI logo 2014

NDSU 85, UNI 68

NORTHERN IOWA (68) – Rucker 3-14 4-6 11, Kroeger 5-8 0-0 13, Gunnels 1-4 3-6 5, Finley 4-12 3-4 11, Maahs 3-7 3-4 9, Morgan 0-2 0-2 0, Green 4-12 4-5 12, Scheuermann 0-0 0-0 0, McCullough 0-0 0-0 0, Wolf 2-2 0-0 4, Barnely 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-62 17-27 68.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE (85) – Cobbins 4-6 1-1 11, Hamling 7-11 5-6 20, Olson 2-2 0-2 4, Gaislerova 2-4 3-3 7, Dietz 8-14 4-4 20,  Hopkins 4-8 2-3 11,  Strop 1-2 0-1 2, Novak 0-0 0-0 0, Behnke 0-0 0-0 0,  Skibiel 1-7 3-4 5, Schulte 1-3 2-2 5, Epperson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 20-26 85.

UNI;15;11;17;25 – 68

NDSU;25;17;17;26 --  85

3-point goals – UNI 5-21 (Rucker 1-5, Kroeger 3-6, Finley 0-5, Maahs 0-1, Green 0-3, Barney 1-1). NDSU 5-10 (Cobbins 2-2, Hamling 1-2, Hopkins 1-1, Skibiel 0-4, Schulte 1-1).  Rebounds – UNI 36 (Rucker 6, Gunnels 6).  NDSU 35 (Dietz 8). Assists – UNI 8 (Rucker 4).  NDSU 15 (Hamling 4). Total fouls – UNI 22, NDSU 26. Fouled out – Wolf, Schulte.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News