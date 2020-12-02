College women's basketball: Cold-shooting Panthers fall in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – Northern Iowa shot just 37 percent from the field, including 28 percent in the first quarter as it fell behind early in a 85-68 loss to North Dakota State Wednesday.

The Panthers made just 23 of 62 shots from the field, including just 5 of 21 from behind the 3-point line, meanwhile, the Bison shot 52.6 percent from the field as they led from start to finish.

A 10-0 run in the first quarter made it 20-8, and NDSU led 25-15 after one and 42-26 at halftime.

Four Panthers scored in double figures led by Nicole Kroeger’s 13.

Emerson Green had 12 off the bench, while Karli Rucker and Kam Finley each added 11. Rucker added six rebounds and four assists.

UNI is back on the road Sunday when it travels to Wichita State for a 5 p.m. game.

NDSU 85, UNI 68

NORTHERN IOWA (68) – Rucker 3-14 4-6 11, Kroeger 5-8 0-0 13, Gunnels 1-4 3-6 5, Finley 4-12 3-4 11, Maahs 3-7 3-4 9, Morgan 0-2 0-2 0, Green 4-12 4-5 12, Scheuermann 0-0 0-0 0, McCullough 0-0 0-0 0, Wolf 2-2 0-0 4, Barnely 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-62 17-27 68.