College women's basketball: Bradley salvages split with UNI

PEORIA, Ill. – The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team fell to Bradley Saturday afternoon, 78-63.

The Panthers were down by 21 points at halftime and brought the Bradley lead within five points, but were unable to get any closer.

UNI’s Karli Rucker scored 11 of her 19 points in the third quarter to cut the deficit to eight. Rucker started the fourth quarter with a traditional three-point play, narrowing the lead to five, 53-48, before Bradley closed the game on a 25-15 run.

UNI struggled to connect in the first half. Nicole Kroeger recorded five of UNI’s seven points to end the first quarter.

Nyjah White led Bradley a career-high 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Megan Maahs recorded eight points and is now ranked No. 20 on UNI’s all-time scoring list with 1,038 points as a Panther. Rucker moved into No. 10 with 1,279 points.

The Braves shot 47.5% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point line.

The Panthers return to the McLeod Center Feb. 19-20 to play Loyola in the next MVC series. Loyola is 8-6 overall and 6-4 in conference play. After the loss Saturday, the Panthers are 9-9 overall and 7-5 in conference play.

