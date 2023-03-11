MOLINE, Ill. — Belmont had to earn its way into the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament Saturday.

Northern Iowa gave the Bruins little choice.

The third-seeded Panthers pushed the tournament’s second seed to the limit before dropping a 69-62 semifinal game at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

“They challenged us, they pushed us. I thought Northern Iowa played really well,” Belmont coach Bart Brooks said. “It was one of those games where whoever put together a run late was going to win it and we were able to be that team.”

After Maya McDermott hit two free throws to pull UNI within 58-57 with 2 minutes, 10 seconds remaining, the second-seeded Bruins outscored the Panthers 11-5 the rest of the way to advance to the Hoops in the Heartland final as a first-year conference member.

Belmont will face Drake, a team it split two games against during the regular season, in Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game where the league’s automatic NCAA tourney berth will be on the line.

“We’re looking forward having a chance to compete again as a team and play for a championship,” Brooks said.

The Bruins secured that opportunity at the foul line, finishing off a 14-of-16 game at the line by hitting all eight they attempted in the final three minutes including six straight to pull away from the 61-58 lead Belmont carried into the final minute.

“They made a few plays down the stretch, got a few big rebounds, that made a difference,” McDermott said.

None of the shots were bigger than a 3-pointer Sydni Harvey hit from the left corner with 1:43 remaining to extend the Bruins’ lead to 61-57 and fuel Belmont’s late run.

“We had a lot of players step up in the final minutes in this game. Destinee (Wells) certainly did her part but it was a team effort and that was exactly what we needed,” Brooks said. “Sydni hit a huge three, (Kilyn) McGuff, Madison Bartley made some big plays. In a tight game, they all played a role in getting the job done.”

Wells finished with a game-high 28 points, including hitting a free throw to finish off a three-point play with 3:39 remaining which pushed the Bruins ahead to stay at 56-55.

She scored nine of her points from that spot on to keep the Panthers’ at arm’s length.

“She’s quick, is a good handler, is a hard guard,” McDermott said.

UNI came after Belmont from every direction during the game’s opening minutes.

Four different Panthers attempted and connected on shots from 3-point range on UNI’s first four possessions of the game, leading to one quick timeout by Brooks.

As UNI continued to fire away from three — six Panthers contributed to UNI’s collection of seven 3-pointers in the opening quarter — Belmont worked its way back into the game from its early 12-3 deficit.

“We wanted to come out and push the pace,’’ said McDermott, who joined Emerson Green in leading UNI with 15 points apiece. “We wanted to run, get things going at a good pace for us.”

The Bruins’ Wells and Blair Schoenwald hit back-to-back 3-points to even the score at 15-15, but the first of Green’s career-high tying four 3-point baskets kept UNI in front 21-19 after one quarter.

“They came out and really attacked. We just had to settle ourselves down and play our game,” Wells said. “Once we did that, we gave ourselves a chance.”

A string of baskets by McDermott, Grace Boffeli and Kayba Laube had the Panthers in front 34-28, but a 3-pointer by McGuff fueled a run of 12 unanswered points over the final four minutes of the second quarter that left Belmont in front 38-34 at halftime.

McDermott scored the first four points of the third quarter as UNI tied the game, but could never find a lead until Green knocked down a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter and give the Panthers a 50-49 advantage.

UNI coach Tanya Warren liked where her team was at heading into the final minutes of play, but felt the way the game was called changed down the stretch.

“I thought with three minutes to go, how things were called changed,” Warren said. “I’m not saying if it was a good change or a bad change, just a change.”

Now likely headed to the WNIT, the Panthers (22-9) had their opportunities at the line in the final minutes as well but hit just 3-of-7 attempts in the final 1:05.

“I’m proud of how we battled, not just now but all season,” Warren said. “This team faced a lot of adversity, more than people will ever appreciate, and they continued to compete and to finish one game out of first, to get to the semifinals here, I’m proud of them.”

Boffeli collected her conference-leading 13th double-double of the season. The sophomore from North Scott finished with 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.