College Women's Basketball: Belmont hands UNI MVC loss

CEDAR FALLS – The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team dropped their first Missouri Valley Conference game of the season Sunday, 66-61, to Belmont at the McLeod Center.
The Bruins (7-8 overall, 3-1 MVC) held the Panthers (8-5, 3-1) to just 31 percent shooting as Belmont grabbed the lead in the first quarter and led, 34-23, at halftime.
UNI rallied in the second half, but never could get over the hump.
Maya McDermott scored 19 points and had three assists and two steals for the Panthers. Emerson Green nailed three 3-pointers and scored season-best 17.
Kam Finley and Grace Boffeli each had nine points.
Kilyn McGuff and Madison Bartley each had 14 points for the Bruins.