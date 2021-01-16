College women's basketball: Bears deny Panthers again

CEDAR FALLS – A fourth-quarter comeback fell just short and the Northern Iowa women’s basketball fell to No. 25 Missouri State 64-60 Saturday at the McLeod Center in Missouri Valley Conference action.
The Panthers (6-7, 3-3) trailed 56-41 with 5 minutes and 35 seconds left, but Megan Maahs connected on a pair of free throws to ignite a 11-0 run that saw Kam Finley, Bre Gunnels and Karli Rucker all score.
The run got UNI within 56-52, and Rucker’s 3-pointer with 1:50 to go got the Panthers to within 58-55, but that was as close as UNI would get as the Bears completed the weekend sweep.
Brice Calip had 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals for Missouri State (6-2, 2-0). Jasmine Franklin added nine points and 13 boards as the Bears cleaned up on the glass outrebounding the Panthers, 51-29.
Finley had 21 points off the bench for UNI. Karli Rucker added 16.
The Panthers opened the game with quick connections giving them a short 4-0 lead before the Bears went on an 8-0 run to take a lead that they would retain for the remainder of the game.
Missouri led 16-12 after the first quarter and 32-18 at the half. The Panthers shot 57.1% from the field during the third quarter which allowed them to cut the lead to 41-38 with 16 seconds left in the quarter before Missouri State hit a jumper at the bucket to take a 43-38 lead in the fourth.
Missouri State opened the fourth on an 11-3 run to earn the 15-point lead.
The Panthers travel to Terre Haute, Indiana, to play against Indiana State on Jan. 22-23.
Missouri State 64, UNI 60
MISSOURI STATE (6-2, 2-0) – Hipp 7-13 0-1 14, Franklin 3-16 3-6 9, Ruffridge 2-6 0-0 5, Calip 7-10 3-3 17, Wilson 1-11 2-4 4, Gartner 5-10 0-0 10, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Bhinhar 1-4 0-0 3, Rooca 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-72 8-14 64.
NORTHERN IOWA (6-7, 3-3) – Gunnels 1-4 2-2 4, Maahs 0-3 2-2 2, Rucker 7-15 0-0 16, Green 2-4 0-2 5, Kroeger 2-5 0-0 4, McCullough 0-1 0-0 0, Wolf 3-5 1-2 8, Finley 7-14 5-6 21, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Laube 0-0 0-0 0, K. Barney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 10-14 60.
Missouri State 16 16 11 21 — 64
Northern Iowa 12 6 20 22 — 60
3-point goals – MSU 2-15 (Ruffridge 1-4, Wilson 0-6, Gartner 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Bhinhar 1-4). UNI 6-19 (Gunnels 0-2, Maahs 0-2, Rucker 2-4, Green 1-2, Kroeger 0-2, Wolf 1-2, Finley 2-5). Rebounds – MSU 51 (Franklin 13). UNIn 29 (Wolf 5). Assists – MSU 15 (Calip 6). UNI 10 (Maahs 3, Rucker 3). Steals – MSU8 (Franklin 3, Calip 3). UNI 5 (Gunnels 2). Turnovers – MSU 13 (Wilson 3). UNI 13 (Green 3). Total fouls – MSU 16, UNI 15. Fouled out – Maahs.