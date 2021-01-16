College women's basketball: Bears deny Panthers again

CEDAR FALLS – A fourth-quarter comeback fell just short and the Northern Iowa women’s basketball fell to No. 25 Missouri State 64-60 Saturday at the McLeod Center in Missouri Valley Conference action.

The Panthers (6-7, 3-3) trailed 56-41 with 5 minutes and 35 seconds left, but Megan Maahs connected on a pair of free throws to ignite a 11-0 run that saw Kam Finley, Bre Gunnels and Karli Rucker all score.

The run got UNI within 56-52, and Rucker’s 3-pointer with 1:50 to go got the Panthers to within 58-55, but that was as close as UNI would get as the Bears completed the weekend sweep.

Brice Calip had 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals for Missouri State (6-2, 2-0). Jasmine Franklin added nine points and 13 boards as the Bears cleaned up on the glass outrebounding the Panthers, 51-29.

Finley had 21 points off the bench for UNI. Karli Rucker added 16.

The Panthers opened the game with quick connections giving them a short 4-0 lead before the Bears went on an 8-0 run to take a lead that they would retain for the remainder of the game.