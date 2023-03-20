CEDAR FALLS — Tasked with summing up the end of the Northern Iowa women’s basketball season, Emerson Green did not shy from authenticity.

The sophomore guard knew it had been a special season for the Panthers, going 23-10 and 16-4 in conference, but it was not the wins that made it special.

“Our team has been through so much on and off the court,” Green said. “No one really knows what goes on behind the scenes. We have been through a lot and to see us all go out there and have fun one last time together…We played our butts off and that is all we can ask for.”

From injuries to Kam Finley and Cynthia Wolf to an up and down non-conference, the Panthers overcame plenty to finish a game out of first place in the Missouri Valley Conference and earn a postseason opportunity in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

However, the Panthers had no choice but to face that adversity head on according to UNI head coach Tanya Warren.

“Adversity will either develop or destroy,” Warren said. “The latter is not an option for us. Our kids understand that and they know that. We do not make excuses. We come to work and we enjoy what we get to do together.”

Although she highlighted a couple of games that they would like back, Warren praised her group for their 2022-23 campaign.

“[I am] extremely proud of this group,” Warren said. “When you look at overall what this group was able to do—from non-conference to conference to postseason—I could not be more proud.”

“The one word I would say to describe this team is relentless. We were relentless all year. We handled adversity all year. We had kids step in…our bench was good all year.”

The relentlessness of the Panthers shined in their final game of the season—a 77-57 loss to Nebraska in the second round of the WNIT.

The Panthers went toe-to-toe with the Huskers for the first half before turnovers and a size disadvantage allowed the Huskers to pull away. But, the Panthers never stopped battling.

UNI faced the giant in its building—Nebraska hosted 6,478 fans, its third largest crowd, on Sunday—and held its own.

Green described the atmosphere and game in Lincoln as awesome and said the Panthers would not take their postseason opportunity for granted.

“The things that we did this year, the things that we have done the last three years, four years, five years,” Green said. “This program has made great strides and it is cool to see that.”

Warren said the Panthers were buzzing with excitement even 10 hours later as the bus pulled back into Cedar Falls.

“I know they are excited,” Warren said. “I know they are proud, but I also know they are not satisfied and as a coach that excites us.”

Warren is excited too.

“As a coach, when you look at the roster and you see what we have coming back, you cannot help, but be excited,” Warren said.

However, that excitement has to wait. The successes of the 2022-23 season still need their due.

UNI set new program records in total points scored, point per game average, total three-pointers and three-pointers per game.

“We are going to take some time to celebrate the season,” Warren said. “It is easy to look for the next best thing…We are not going to do that. After all we have been through, we are going to take some time to enjoy, celebrate, rest and then get ourselves back to work.”

For the next two weeks, Warren said her team is not allowed in the gym and instead tasked with focusing on all aspects of life as a student athlete.

“It gives us an opportunity to refresh our minds,” Warren said. “It also gives them an opportunity to self-reflect…We will start our individual meetings in a couple weeks and have some really good heart-to-heart conversations and get ourselves ready for postseason work outs.”