PEORIA, Ill. -- Northern Iowa hit 8 of 10 free throws in overtime and 27 of 30 for the game as the Panthers pulled off an 81-78 Missouri Valley Conference victory at Bradley Sunday afternoon.
Bradley (10-3, 0-2) nearly sent the game to a second overtime, but a video review determined that Gabi Haack's 3-pointer at the buzzer was a split-second too late.
UNI (8-6, 1-1) used a 26-point third quarter that included an 18-2 run to break a 27-27 halftime tie, but the Braves responded with a 28-point fourth period and closed regulation on a 7-0 run to force overtime.
Mikaela Morgan had a strong game for the Panthers with 18 points and six rebounds, and freshman Kam Finley added a career-high 15 points. Taylor Hagen and Karli Rucker chipped in 11 each, and Rucker also led UNI with a career-best 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Bradley's Chelsea Brackmann put up big numbers for the Braves with 22 poins, a school-record 24 rebounds and four blocked shots.
UNI shot 35 percent for the game and 33 percent from 3-point range while Bradley hit 37 percent overall and 29 percent from behind the arc.
The Panthers return home for their next three games, beginning Friday at 7 p.m. when Valparaiso visits the McLeod Center.
