LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Northern Iowa turned back a late Long Beach State charge and posted a 71-64 victory Friday night in the opening round of the Beach Classic.
The Panthers (3-2) stretched a 28-20 halftime cushion to double figures in the third quarter, including a 16-point advantage at 42-26 with 3:09 on the clock.
Long Beach State (0-5) stormed back, scoring the first six points of the fourth period to close within 51-43. The 49ers kept chipping away and were within three points at 67-64 after a steal and layup by Kianna Hamilton-Fisher with :47 remaining.
Following a Long Beach State timeout, UNI's Rose Simon-Ressler hit four consecutive free throws to finish off the 49ers.
Karli Rucker led three Panthers in double-figure scoring with 19 points. She hit 7 of 11 field goals, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Megan Maahs added 11 points and Mikaela Morgan 10. Ellie Howell and Heidi Hillyard grabbed seven rebounds apiece.
UNI shot 39 percent overall, 30.3 percent from behind the arc (10-for-33), buried 15 of 18 free throws and held a 45-30 rebounding advantage to help offset 22 turnovers.
The Panthers play Boise State Saturday at 4 p.m.
