INDIANAPOLIS -- Northern Iowa held IUPUI to 33 percent shooting and a season-low 40 points Friday as the Panthers posted a 53-40 women's college basketball victory.

IUPUI (5-2) hadn't scored fewer than 58 points in any previous game this season and owned a victory over Mississippi. Its only previous loss was 65-64 in overtime at Wisconsin.

UNI (4-3) shot 50 percent overall and from 3-point range (5 of 10) in the opening half while IUPUI went 8-for-23 with 11 turnovers as the Panthers built a 32-21 lead.

The Jaguars got within seven points late in the third quarter before UNI scored the final four points of that frame for a 43-30 lead, and the Panthers stretched it to as much as 53-36 with 49 seconds remaining.

Karli Rucker led three UNI players in double-digit scoring with 14 points and also had a team-high six rebounds. Ellie Howell and Mikaela Morgan added 10 each.

UNI returns home to host North Dakota at 7 p.m. Tuesday inside the McLeod Center.

